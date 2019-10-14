Garrett McCabe believes his Janesville Craig boys soccer team is headed in the right direction with the postseason looming.

The Cougars suffered a 3-1 loss to Madison Memorial in their Big Eight Conference finale Monday night, but McCabe said his team was not far from achieving a better fate.

“We could have easily walked off with a 2-2 tie,” the Cougars’ head coach said. “This was a step in the right direction for us as we end our conference season and prepare for regionals next week.”

The Spartans struck in the sixth minute to seize the early momentum, but they didn’t score again until the final half hour.

Dominick Ramirez had two goals and an assist for Memorial, which went up 3-0 on his second goal in the 82nd minute.

Craig got its goal from senior AJ Anhold in the 86th.

“We still need to do better at preventing the goals off services in our 6-yard box,” McCabe said. “It was a nice finish from AJ Anhold in the second half off a corner kick to put us on the scoresheet.”

Craig hosts Mukwonago on Thursday for Senior Night in the team’s regular-season finale. The Cougars got the No. 14 seed in their WIAA Division 1 sectional and play at third-seeded Madison East on Oct. 22.

MEMORIAL 3, CRAIG 1Madison Memorial 1 2—3

Janesville Craig 0 1—1

First HalfM—Dominick Ramirez, 5:01.

Second HalfM—Doriand Ponte (Ramirez), 60:46. M—Ramirez (Kevin Johnson), 81:37. C—AJ Anhold, 85:59.

Saves—Jack Bell (M) 2, Reed Kelly (C) 4, Ty Bienema (C) 3.