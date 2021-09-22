High school girls volleyball
WVCA State Rankings
(Record, last week’s rank in parentheses)
DIVISION 1
1, Oconomowoc (19-4, 6); 2, Appleton North (22-3, 1); 3, Divine Savior Holy Angels (16-3, 3); 4, River Falls (20-1, 5); 5, Brookfield Central (18-5, 2); 6, Germantown (17-4, 4); 7, Sussex Hamilton (17-6, 8); 8, Kettle Moraine (16-5, 10); 9, Kimberly (14-7, 7); 10, Burlington (17-3, 9). Honorable mention: Holmen, Manitowoc, Kaukauna, Muskego, Wisconsin Lutheran.
DIVISION 2
1, Luxemburg-Casco (21-5, 1); 2, Sauk Prairie (25-2, 2); 3, McFarland (21-1, 4); 4, Madison Edgewood (17-5, 3); 5, Appleton Xavier (16-9, 5); 6, Appleton Fox Valley Lutheran (23-1, 6); 7, Waukesha Catholic Memorial (14-10, 8); 8, Mosinee (19-1, 9); 9, Pewaukee (21-5, 7); 10, Lake Mills (12-3, NR). Honorable mention: Hammond St. Croix Central, Lakeside Lutheran, Freedom, Green Bay Notre Dame, Edgerton.
DIVISION 3
1, Howards Grove (28-3, 1); 2, Fall Creek (27-1, 2); 3, Lake Country Lutheran (14-4, 3); 4, Oconto (16-1, 7); 5, Randolph (14-4, 5); 6, Waterloo (12-10, 4); 7, Living Word Lutheran (14-1, 6); 8, La Crosse Aquinas (20-4, 8); 9, Brodhead (21-5, 9); 10, Kenosha Christian Life (19-2, NR). Honorable mention: St. Croix Falls, Grantsburg, Cuba City, Unity, Laconia.
DIVISION 4
1, Turtle Lake (12-2, 1); 2, Three Lakes (17-3, 2); 3, Burlington Catholic Central (11-7, 3); 4, Chippewa Falls McDonell (19-4, 4); 5, Monticello (13-1, 5); 6, Potosi (15-1, 6); 7, Clear Lake (14-7, 10); 8, Marshfield Columbus (16-8, 7); 9, Bangor (14-4, 8); 10, Wabeno/Laona (9-4, 9). Honorable mention: Eau Claire Immanuel, Athens, Waupun Central Wis. Christian, Hillsboro, Prentice.
High school boys soccer
WSCA State Rankings
OVERALL
1, Milwaukee Marquette; 2, Whitefish Bay; 3, Oregon; 4, Hartland Arrowhead; 5, Verona; 6, Waunakee; 7, Green Bay Preble; 8, Elkhorn; 9, Wauwatosa East; 10, Sun Prairie.
DIVISION 1
1, Milwaukee Marquette; 2, Hartland Arrowhead; 3, Verona; 4, Waunakee; 5, Green Bay Preble; 6, Sun Prairie; 7, Wales Kettle Moraine; 8, Brookfield East; 9, De Pere; 10, Bay Port.
DIVISION 2
1, Whitefish Bay; 2, Oregon; 3, Elkhorn; 4, Wauwatosa East; 5, Brookfield Central; 6, Pewaukee; 7, Glendale Nicolet; 8, Waukesha West; 9, Union Grove; 10, River Falls.
DIVISION 3
1, Shorewood; 2, Green Bay Notre Dame; 3, Seymour; 4, Mount Horeb; 5, New Berlin West; 6, Delavan-Darien; 7, Plymouth; 8, New Berlin Eisenhower; 9, McFarland; 10, Evansville.
DIVISION 4
1, Oostburg; 2, Racine Prairie; 3, Sturgeon Bay; 4, Sheboygan Christian/Lutheran; 5, Mt. Calvary St. Lawrence; 6, University School of Milwaukee; 7, Milwaukee Cristo Rey; 8, Kiel; 9, Whitefish Bay Dominican; 10, Milwaukee Carmen South.
High school girls tennis
WHSTCA State Rankings
DIVISION 1
1, Neenah; 2, Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels; 3, Whitefish Bay; 4, Middleton; 5, Mequon Homestead; 6, Eau Claire Memorial; 7, Franklin; 8, Ashwaubenon; 9, Madison West; 10, Verona. Honorable mention: 11, Glendale Nicolet; 12, Brookfield East;. 13, Hartland Arrowhead; 14, Wales Kettle Moraine.
DIVISION 2
1, Waukesha Catholic Memorial; 2, Madison Edgewood; 3, University School of Milwaukee; 4, Brookfield Academy; 5, East Troy; 6, Eau Claire Regis; 7, Racine Prairie; 8, Shorewood; 9, Altoona; 10, Neenah St. Mary’s.
High school girls golf
WGCA State Rankings
DIVISION 1
1, Middleton 119; 2, Paddock Lake Westosha Central 91; 3, Sussex Hamilton 87; 4, Brookfield Central 85; 5, Tomah 59; 6, Waunakee 59; 7, Hartland Arrowhead 54; 8, Wales Kettle Moraine 40; 9, Union Grove 30; 10, Bay Port 24, Others receiving votes: Milton 4, Sheboygan North/South 4, Oconomowoc 2, New Richmond 1, Oregon 1.
DIVISION 2
1, Prescott 60; 2, Racine Prairie 49; 3, Hammond St. Croix Central 44; 4, Arcadia/Independence 33; 5, Eau Claire Regis/Altoona 29; 6 (tie),, Wisconsin Dells, Lancaster 22; 8, Lakeside Lutheran 19; 9, Jefferson 18; 10 (tie), Freedom, St. Croix Falls 9, Others receiving votes: East Troy 3, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 1, Hayward 1.
High school cross country
WCCCA State Rankings
BOYS
DIVISION 1
1, Mequon Homestead; 2, Stevens Point; 3, Wauwatosa East; 4, Middleton; 5, Lake Geneva Badger; 6, Verona; 7, Kenosha Indian Trail; 8, Milwaukee Marquette; 9, Wisconsin Lutheran; 10, Onalaska; 11, Oconomowoc; 12, Hartford; 13, Madison West; 14, Madison Memorial; 15, Madison La Follette; 16, Mukwonago; 17, DeForest; 18, West Bend West; 19, Waukesha North; 20, Waukesha West.
DIVISION 2
1, Green Bay Notre Dame; 2, Shorewood; 3, Little Chute; 4, Winneconne; 5, Freedom; 6, Osceola; 7, Dodgeville/Mineral Point; 8, Monroe; 9, Port Washington; 10, Shawano; 11, Mount Horeb; 12, New Glarus/Monticello; 13, West Salem; 14, Waukesha Catholic Memorial; 15, Kiel; 16, University School of Milwaukee.
DIVISION 3
1, Valders; 2, Grantsburg; 3, Sheboygan Lutheran; 4, Boscobel; 5, Stevens Point Pacelli; 6, Iola-Scandinavia; 7, Poynette; 8, Kewaunee; 9, La Crosse Aquinas; 10, Ladysmith; 11, Glenwood City; 12, Ozaukee; 13, Manitowoc Lutheran; 14, Kohler; 15, Durand; 16, Marathon.
GIRLS
DIVISION 1
1, Middleton; 2, Whitefish Bay; 3, Kaukauna; 4, Madison West; 5, Menomonie; 6, Brookfield East; 7, Hartland Arrowhead; 8, Pewaukee; 9, Wauwatosa East; 10, Appleton North; 11, Brookfield Central; 12, Muskego; 13, Neenah; 14, Kimberly; 15, Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels; 16, Mequon Homestead; 17, Eau Claire Memorial; 18, Hudson; 19, Waukesha West; 20, Lake Geneva Badger.
DIVISION 2
1, Shorewood; 2, Freedom; 3, Dodgeville/Mineral Point; 4, Kiel; 5, Little Chute; 6, Notre Dame; 7, Two Rivers; 8, Medford; 9, Rice Lake; 10, Xavier; 11, Plymouth; 12, Amherst; 13, Winneconne; 14, New Berlin Eisenhower; 15, Tomahawk; 16, Amery.
DIVISION 3
1, Oshkosh Lourdes; 2, Lancaster; 3, Boscobel; 4, Darlington; 5, Assumption; 6, Kickapoo/La Farge; 7, Albany; 8, Ozaukee; 9, Poynette; 10, Durand; 11, Weyauwega-Fremont; 12, Stratford; 13, Dodgeland; 14, Valders; 15, Fond du Lac Winnebago Lutheran; 16, Brookwood.
High school football
AP State Rankings
The Associated Press high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last week's ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollment.
|Large Division (enrollment 900 and up)
|School
|No. 1
|W-L
|Pts
|LW
|1. Franklin
|(8)
|5-0
|98
|1
|2. Sun Prairie
|(1)
|5-0
|86
|3
|3. Kimberly
|(1)
|5-0
|79
|4
|4. Waunakee
|-
|5-0
|71
|5
|5. DeForest
|-
|5-0
|55
|6
|6. Muskego
|-
|4-1
|45
|2
|7. Wauwatosa West
|-
|4-0
|30
|7
|8. Mukwonago
|-
|4-1
|23
|8
|9. Hartland Arrowhead
|-
|4-1
|18
|9
|10. Appleton North
|-
|3-2
|15
|10
Others receiving votes: Baraboo 8; Union Grove 7; Oak Creek 5; Stevens Point 4; Brookfield East 3; Mequon Homestead 2; Waukesha West 1.
|Medium Division (301-899)
|School
|No. 1
|W-L
|Pts
|LW
|1. Waukesha Catholic Memorial
|(7)
|5-0
|94
|1
|2. Hartland Lake Country Lutheran
|(1)
|5-0
|88
|2
|3. Ellsworth
|(2)
|5-0
|73
|3
|4. Amherst
|-
|5-0
|66
|4
|5. Stratford
|-
|5-0
|53
|5
|6. Lodi
|-
|5-0
|48
|6
|7. Maple Northwestern
|-
|5-0
|38
|7
|8. Luxemburg-Casco
|-
|5-0
|33
|8
|9. Freedom
|-
|5-0
|28
|9
|10. Madison Edgewood
|-
|5-0
|20
|10
Others receiving votes: Monroe 4; Kohler co-op 3; Plymouth 1; Wittenberg-Birnamwood 1.
|Small Division (300 and lower)
|School
|No. 1
|W-L
Pts
|1. Eau Claire Regis
|(9)
|5-0
|99
|1
|2. Colby
|(1)
|4-0
|87
|2
|3. Cumberland
|-
|5-0
|78
|3
|4. Bangor
|-
|5-0
|60
|4
|5. Cedar Grove-Belgium
|-
|5-0
|53
|5
|6. Reedsville
|-
|5-0
|45
|7
|7. Marshall
|-
|5-0
|35
|8
|8. Abbotsford
|-
|3-1
|22
|6
|9. Edgar
|-
|3-2
|19
|9
|10. Cuba City
|-
|5-0
|10
|NR
Others receiving votes: Durand 9; Highland 7; Hurley 7; Racine Lutheran 7; Stevens Point Pacelli 5; Auburndale 4; Coleman 2; Oshkosh Lourdes 1.