High school girls volleyball

WVCA State Rankings

(Record, last week’s rank in parentheses)

DIVISION 1

1, Oconomowoc (19-4, 6); 2, Appleton North (22-3, 1); 3, Divine Savior Holy Angels (16-3, 3); 4, River Falls (20-1, 5); 5, Brookfield Central (18-5, 2); 6, Germantown (17-4, 4); 7, Sussex Hamilton (17-6, 8); 8, Kettle Moraine (16-5, 10); 9, Kimberly (14-7, 7); 10, Burlington (17-3, 9). Honorable mention: Holmen, Manitowoc, Kaukauna, Muskego, Wisconsin Lutheran.

DIVISION 2

1, Luxemburg-Casco (21-5, 1); 2, Sauk Prairie (25-2, 2); 3, McFarland (21-1, 4); 4, Madison Edgewood (17-5, 3); 5, Appleton Xavier (16-9, 5); 6, Appleton Fox Valley Lutheran (23-1, 6); 7, Waukesha Catholic Memorial (14-10, 8); 8, Mosinee (19-1, 9); 9, Pewaukee (21-5, 7); 10, Lake Mills (12-3, NR). Honorable mention: Hammond St. Croix Central, Lakeside Lutheran, Freedom, Green Bay Notre Dame, Edgerton.

DIVISION 3

1, Howards Grove (28-3, 1); 2, Fall Creek (27-1, 2); 3, Lake Country Lutheran (14-4, 3); 4, Oconto (16-1, 7); 5, Randolph (14-4, 5); 6, Waterloo (12-10, 4); 7, Living Word Lutheran (14-1, 6); 8, La Crosse Aquinas (20-4, 8); 9, Brodhead (21-5, 9); 10, Kenosha Christian Life (19-2, NR). Honorable mention: St. Croix Falls, Grantsburg, Cuba City, Unity, Laconia.

DIVISION 4

1, Turtle Lake (12-2, 1); 2, Three Lakes (17-3, 2); 3, Burlington Catholic Central (11-7, 3); 4, Chippewa Falls McDonell (19-4, 4); 5, Monticello (13-1, 5); 6, Potosi (15-1, 6); 7, Clear Lake (14-7, 10); 8, Marshfield Columbus (16-8, 7); 9, Bangor (14-4, 8); 10, Wabeno/Laona (9-4, 9). Honorable mention: Eau Claire Immanuel, Athens, Waupun Central Wis. Christian, Hillsboro, Prentice.

High school boys soccer

WSCA State Rankings

OVERALL

1, Milwaukee Marquette; 2, Whitefish Bay; 3, Oregon; 4, Hartland Arrowhead; 5, Verona; 6, Waunakee; 7, Green Bay Preble; 8, Elkhorn; 9, Wauwatosa East; 10, Sun Prairie.

DIVISION 1

1, Milwaukee Marquette; 2, Hartland Arrowhead; 3, Verona; 4, Waunakee; 5, Green Bay Preble; 6, Sun Prairie; 7, Wales Kettle Moraine; 8, Brookfield East; 9, De Pere; 10, Bay Port.

DIVISION 2

1, Whitefish Bay; 2, Oregon; 3, Elkhorn; 4, Wauwatosa East; 5, Brookfield Central; 6, Pewaukee; 7, Glendale Nicolet; 8, Waukesha West; 9, Union Grove; 10, River Falls.

DIVISION 3

1, Shorewood; 2, Green Bay Notre Dame; 3, Seymour; 4, Mount Horeb; 5, New Berlin West; 6, Delavan-Darien; 7, Plymouth; 8, New Berlin Eisenhower; 9, McFarland; 10, Evansville.

DIVISION 4

1, Oostburg; 2, Racine Prairie; 3, Sturgeon Bay; 4, Sheboygan Christian/Lutheran; 5, Mt. Calvary St. Lawrence; 6, University School of Milwaukee; 7, Milwaukee Cristo Rey; 8, Kiel; 9, Whitefish Bay Dominican; 10, Milwaukee Carmen South.

High school girls tennis

WHSTCA State Rankings

DIVISION 1

1, Neenah; 2, Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels; 3, Whitefish Bay; 4, Middleton; 5, Mequon Homestead; 6, Eau Claire Memorial; 7, Franklin; 8, Ashwaubenon; 9, Madison West; 10, Verona. Honorable mention: 11, Glendale Nicolet; 12, Brookfield East;. 13, Hartland Arrowhead; 14, Wales Kettle Moraine.

DIVISION 2

1, Waukesha Catholic Memorial; 2, Madison Edgewood; 3, University School of Milwaukee; 4, Brookfield Academy; 5, East Troy; 6, Eau Claire Regis; 7, Racine Prairie; 8, Shorewood; 9, Altoona; 10, Neenah St. Mary’s.

High school girls golf

WGCA State Rankings

DIVISION 1

1, Middleton 119; 2, Paddock Lake Westosha Central 91; 3, Sussex Hamilton 87; 4, Brookfield Central 85; 5, Tomah 59; 6, Waunakee 59; 7, Hartland Arrowhead 54; 8, Wales Kettle Moraine 40; 9, Union Grove 30; 10, Bay Port 24, Others receiving votes: Milton 4, Sheboygan North/South 4, Oconomowoc 2, New Richmond 1, Oregon 1.

DIVISION 2

1, Prescott 60; 2, Racine Prairie 49; 3, Hammond St. Croix Central 44; 4, Arcadia/Independence 33; 5, Eau Claire Regis/Altoona 29; 6 (tie),, Wisconsin Dells, Lancaster 22; 8, Lakeside Lutheran 19; 9, Jefferson 18; 10 (tie), Freedom, St. Croix Falls 9, Others receiving votes: East Troy 3, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 1, Hayward 1.

High school cross country

WCCCA State Rankings

BOYS

DIVISION 1

1, Mequon Homestead; 2, Stevens Point; 3, Wauwatosa East; 4, Middleton; 5, Lake Geneva Badger; 6, Verona; 7, Kenosha Indian Trail; 8, Milwaukee Marquette; 9, Wisconsin Lutheran; 10, Onalaska; 11, Oconomowoc; 12, Hartford; 13, Madison West; 14, Madison Memorial; 15, Madison La Follette; 16, Mukwonago; 17, DeForest; 18, West Bend West; 19, Waukesha North; 20, Waukesha West.

DIVISION 2

1, Green Bay Notre Dame; 2, Shorewood; 3, Little Chute; 4, Winneconne; 5, Freedom; 6, Osceola; 7, Dodgeville/Mineral Point; 8, Monroe; 9, Port Washington; 10, Shawano; 11, Mount Horeb; 12, New Glarus/Monticello; 13, West Salem; 14, Waukesha Catholic Memorial; 15, Kiel; 16, University School of Milwaukee.

DIVISION 3

1, Valders; 2, Grantsburg; 3, Sheboygan Lutheran; 4, Boscobel; 5, Stevens Point Pacelli; 6, Iola-Scandinavia; 7, Poynette; 8, Kewaunee; 9, La Crosse Aquinas; 10, Ladysmith; 11, Glenwood City; 12, Ozaukee; 13, Manitowoc Lutheran; 14, Kohler; 15, Durand; 16, Marathon.

GIRLS

DIVISION 1

1, Middleton; 2, Whitefish Bay; 3, Kaukauna; 4, Madison West; 5, Menomonie; 6, Brookfield East; 7, Hartland Arrowhead; 8, Pewaukee; 9, Wauwatosa East; 10, Appleton North; 11, Brookfield Central; 12, Muskego; 13, Neenah; 14, Kimberly; 15, Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels; 16, Mequon Homestead; 17, Eau Claire Memorial; 18, Hudson; 19, Waukesha West; 20, Lake Geneva Badger.

DIVISION 2

1, Shorewood; 2, Freedom; 3, Dodgeville/Mineral Point; 4, Kiel; 5, Little Chute; 6, Notre Dame; 7, Two Rivers; 8, Medford; 9, Rice Lake; 10, Xavier; 11, Plymouth; 12, Amherst; 13, Winneconne; 14, New Berlin Eisenhower; 15, Tomahawk; 16, Amery.

DIVISION 3

1, Oshkosh Lourdes; 2, Lancaster; 3, Boscobel; 4, Darlington; 5, Assumption; 6, Kickapoo/La Farge; 7, Albany; 8, Ozaukee; 9, Poynette; 10, Durand; 11, Weyauwega-Fremont; 12, Stratford; 13, Dodgeland; 14, Valders; 15, Fond du Lac Winnebago Lutheran; 16, Brookwood.

High school football

AP State Rankings

The Associated Press high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last week's ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollment.

Large Division (enrollment 900 and up)
SchoolNo. 1W-LPtsLW
1. Franklin(8)5-0981
2. Sun Prairie(1)5-0863
3. Kimberly(1)5-0794
4. Waunakee-5-0715
5. DeForest-5-0556
6. Muskego-4-1452
7. Wauwatosa West-4-0307
8. Mukwonago-4-1238
9. Hartland Arrowhead-4-1189
10. Appleton North-3-21510

Others receiving votes: Baraboo 8; Union Grove 7; Oak Creek 5; Stevens Point 4; Brookfield East 3; Mequon Homestead 2; Waukesha West 1.

Medium Division (301-899)
SchoolNo. 1W-LPtsLW
1. Waukesha Catholic Memorial(7)5-0941
2. Hartland Lake Country Lutheran(1)5-0882
3. Ellsworth(2)5-0733
4. Amherst-5-0664
5. Stratford-5-0535
6. Lodi-5-0486
7. Maple Northwestern-5-0387
8. Luxemburg-Casco-5-0338
9. Freedom-5-0289
10. Madison Edgewood-5-02010

Others receiving votes: Monroe 4; Kohler co-op 3; Plymouth 1; Wittenberg-Birnamwood 1.

Small Division (300 and lower)
SchoolNo. 1W-L
Pts
1. Eau Claire Regis(9)5-0991
2. Colby(1)4-0872
3. Cumberland-5-0783
4. Bangor-5-0604
5. Cedar Grove-Belgium-5-0535
6. Reedsville-5-0457
7. Marshall-5-0358
8. Abbotsford-3-1226
9. Edgar-3-2199
10. Cuba City-5-010NR
 

Others receiving votes: Durand 9; Highland 7; Hurley 7; Racine Lutheran 7; Stevens Point Pacelli 5; Auburndale 4; Coleman 2; Oshkosh Lourdes 1.

