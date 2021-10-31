The Evansville boys soccer team’s best WIAA tournament run since 2017 is over, as the Blue Devils were shut out, 3-0 by McFarland in a Division 2 sectional title match Saturday afternoon.
The Spartans got on the scoreboard first on an 11th minute goal by senior Zach Wilson.
The early goal by McFarland ended up setting the tone for the match, according to Evansville coach Kendall Buttchen.
“They were able to dictate the pace of play and force us to play at their speed,” Buttchen said. “We couldn’t adjust to that.”
The Spartans (12-6-2) added another goal by Mason Brown in the 30th minute and took a 2-0 advantage into halftime.
McFarland got its last goal from Wilson in the 62nd minute.
McFarland co-coach Brett Ogorzalek said being able to dictate the tempo of the game was crucial for the Spartans.
Wilson’s play set the tone for the squad, Ogorzalek said. “His physical play and smarts really set the tone for the younger guys.”
The Spartans will be in action at the Division 3 state tournament in Milwaukee starting on Friday afternoon.
With the loss, Evansville finishes 16-2-5.
It was the best showing by the Blue Devils since 2017, when they also made a sectional final before losing to Mount Horeb.
Buttchen said that after a time, his players will be able to reflect on a special season.
“One game doesn’t take away from our season, and what these guys have done both on and off the soccer field,” Buttchen said. “They’ve been positive role models in the community. They can walk out of here with their heads held high.”
The Blue Devils lose a total of nine seniors: Maxwell Gribble, Brody O’Connor, Drew Jarstad, John Fahey, Jaxon Miller, Mason Miller, Kevin Herro, Sam Ross and Meason Eakins.
