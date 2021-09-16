Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
JANESVILLE
The Janesville Craig boys soccer team scored three second-half goals Thursday night to earn a 3-0 shutout over Stoughton in nonconference play.
“We didn’t move the ball quick enough and lacked positive movement off the ball,” Craig coach Garrett McCabe said of the Cougars’ slow start.
It was a different story in the second half, McCabe said.
“The boys had more enthusiasm and grit,” McCabe said. “We let the ball do the work and broke them down with combination play and quick attack around the wings.”
Stephen Kaster got the Cougars on the scoreboard at the 45-minute mark from just outside of the 18. “That opened the door for us to pour on the attack,” McCabe said.
Freshman Alex Currie contributed a header goal off a corner kick. He also assisted on Kaster’s opener, McCabe said.
Riley Huber closed out the scoring for the night for Craig on a put-back after a corner kick was cleared.
“He struck it first time and it went off the post and in. The goalkeeper wasn’t even able to make an attempt on the save as it was so perfectly placed,” McCabe said.
McCabe said the back line led by senior captain Max Werner was dominant.
Cougar goalkeepers Joe Richardson and Reed Kelly combined for the shutout.
The Cougars’ next game is Saturday against Kenosha Bradford. Kickoff at Craig is at noon.
JANESVILLE CRAIG 3, STOUGHTON 0
Stoughton 0 0 0
Craig 0 3 3
Second Half
C—Stephen Caster (Alex C), 45:00
C—Currie (Kaster), 52:00
C—Riley Huber 59:00
Saves: Ethan Peterson (S) 8, Joe Richardson (C) 2, Reed Kelly (C) 2.
Get the latest sports news delivered right to your inbox six days a week.
Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox.
If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now!