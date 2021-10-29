EVANSVILLE
Eighty minutes of soccer wasn’t enough to settle things between No. 1-seeded Evansville and No. 4 Madison Edgewood in their WIAA Division 3 sectional semifinal matchup Thursday night.
Neither was 90 minutes.
Or 100.
No, these teams needed to go to penalty kicks on a rainy, dreary night to determine who was to move on to Saturday’s sectional final for a shot at the state tournament.
After a big save by goaltender Maxwell Gribble on Edgewood’s fifth shot, the Blue Devils prevailed in the shootout, 5-4, to move within one victory of their first-ever state trip.
Less than a minute after Gribble’s save, Evansville senior defender John Fahey knocked his shot into the net to give the Blue Devils a hard-fought win.
Gribble said the save was the biggest of his high school career.
After two overtimes, Gribble said, there’s precious little time to prepare for the pressure-packed PK round.
“You pump yourself up and then you go do it,” Gribble said.
There’s a lot of guesswork involved in defending a penalty kick, but Gribble said he’s learned how to read the feet of opposing players to make that guess a bit more on the educated side.
“I was able to see where he was planting his foot, and I guessed right,” Gribble said.
The only two goals scored by the two teams in regulation came very early in the first half: Edgewood got on the board in the 11th minute on a goal by senior midfielder/forward Jonathan Snell.
From there, the match settled into a possession affair. Scoring chances were few and far between; the Blue Devils had the best opportunity late in regulation when a shot hit the crossbar.
It was more of the same in the two 10-minute overtime periods, setting up the decisive PK round.
Each team scored on its first four attempts, and then it was Gribble stopping Snell’s shot.
That set up a chance for Fahey to end it, and the senior got it done.
Evansville coach Kendall Buttchen said it was the kind of match where it’s a shame someone has to lose.
“Both teams played their heart out tonight,” Buttchen said. “I’m proud of our guys. Max came through for us when it counted and got a great save.”
Gribbles denial of Snell’s PK was his seventh and arguably most important save of the night.
The Blue Devils will face No. 6 McFarland at 4 p.m. Saturday at McFarland in the sectional finals. This is the furthest Evansville has ever advanced in the WIAA playoffs.
McFarland upset No. 2-seeded Mount Horeb 2-1 Thursday night in the sectional semifinal from the other end of the bracket.
EVANSVILLE 1, MADISON EDGEWOOD 1
(Evansville wins on penalty kicks, 5-4)
Edgewood 1 0 0 0 —1
Evansville 1 0 0 0 —1
First Half
ME—Jonathan Snell, 11th.
E—Drew Jarstad, 14th.
Penalty Kicks
ME—Nate Ruprecht good, Petch Tuongheeranchort good, Emilio Fernandez good, Dillon Pliszka good, Jonathan Snell no good.
E—Wesley LeRoy good, Drew Jarstad good, Gavin Jarstad good, Jaxon Miller good, John Fahey good.
Shots on goal—Evansville 5. Saves: Evansville 7 (Max Gribble 7).
Records—Madison Edgewood 12-5-3, Evansville 16-1-5.