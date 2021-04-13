Janesville Craig’s boys soccer team showed glimpses of its potential Tuesday night.
Head coach Garrett McCabe hopes the Cougars take the momentum of a crosstown rivalry victory and build it into a little more consistency moving forward.
Alan Pacheco scored two goals and Stephen Kaster had two assists as Craig beat host Janesville Parker 4-1 in a nonconference match.
“We showed moments of great technical buildup, but it wasn’t as consistent as we wanted,” McCabe said. “I’m proud of the boys for gutting it out and coming away with a W.”
The two teams traded goals in the opening seven minutes.
Pacheco got things rolling with a goal off a feed from Kevin Espinoza just 30 seconds into the match.
But Parker answered with a tally on a long ball by Chase Edwardson just over six minutes later.
“We got off to a quick start ... but quickly got a bit too relaxed,” McCabe said. “Parker caught us with an equalizer on a nice shot from distance.”
Senior Luke Brown put Craig back on top for good in the 26th minute off an assist from Kaster.
Less than five minutes later, Kaster found Pacheco to help give the Cougars a 3-1 lead.
Senior Chase Currie rounded out the scoring with a goal in the 58th minute.
Mason Hammett made two saves for Craig, while Bradley Warda had 10 for the Vikings.
“We had lots of chances,” McCabe said. “Our finishing could have been better, but also lots of credit to Parker’s keeper for making some great saves.”
Craig outshot Parker 30-7 in total shots taken. The Cougars had 10 corner kicks to the Vikings’ three.
Parker (0-2) plays at Whitewater on Saturday. Craig (1-3) is off until traveling to Middleton next Tuesday.
CRAIG 4, PARKER 1Janesville Craig 3 1—4
Janesville Parker 1 0—2
First HalfC—Alan Pacheco (Kevin Espinoza), 0:30. P—Chase Edwardson, 6:32. C—Luke Brown (Stephen Kaster), 25:20. C—Pacheco (Kaster), 30:00.
Second HalfC—Chase Currie, 57:40.
Saves—Mason Hammett (C) 2, Brady Warda (P) 10.