Janesville Craig's boys soccer team hung tough with the No. 5-ranked team in the state for more than an hour Thursday night.

Madison East scored three goals in the final half hour to pull away in a 4-0 Big Eight Conference victory over the host Cougars.

"We neutralized their strong attack and were able to transition well ... forward into our attack," Craig coach Garrett McCabe said. "Where we lacked tonight was on defending set pieces.

"When we improve there, we will be one of the stronger teams in the conference."

East got a first-half goal on a penalty kick, but that was the lone tally until the 64th minute. There, Davis Nelson doubled the Purgolders' lead off a feed from Josh Cervantes.

Cervantes made it 3-0 by scoring in the 74th, and East got another goal 10 minutes later.

Craig plays in a tournament hosted by Racine Case that also includes Waterford and Cristo Rey Jesuit on Saturday.

EAST 4, CRAIG 0

Madison East;1;3--4

Janesville Craig;0;0--0

First Half

E--Miles Kimball (PK), 21:24.

Second Half

E--Davis Nelson (Josh Cervantes), 63:18. E--Cervantes, 73:32. E--E. Hamilton, 83:29.

Saves--Richard Hernandez (E) 2, Ty Bienema (C) 4.

Middleton 10, Parker 0--In a match rescheduled from Thursday to Wednesday, the Cardinals defeated the Vikings.

No match stats were reported.