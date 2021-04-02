Beloit Memorial's boys soccer team began the alternate fall season by doubling up on Janesville Craig on Friday.

Omar Munoz first-half hat trick led the Purple Knights to a 6-3 nonconference win.

Beloit jumped out to a 5-1 halftime lead and scored three goals the first 20 minutes of play.

Craig cut the lead to 6-3 in the second half on goals from Alan Pacheco and Gabrial Diaz but could get no closer.

Joel Jaromillo scored Craig's lone first-half goal.

BELOIT 6, CRAIG 3

Janesville Craig;1;2--3

Beloit Memorial;5;1--6

First Half

B--Omar Munoz 8:25. B--Munoz 14:20. B--Johnny Leon 17:50. C--Joel Jaromillo 25:46. B--Leon 30:48. B--Munoz 39:50

Second Half

C--Alan Pacheco 51:00. B--Britton Sala 62:32. C--Gabriel Diaz 66:54

Saves--Reed Kelly (C) 13, Leonzo Melendrez (B) 4

MILTON 1, EVANSVILLE 1

Milton;1;0--1

Evansville;0;1--1

First Half

M--Bryce Eckert (penalty kick) 32:31

Second Half

E--Jackson Stencel 65:78

Saves--Mason Xiong (M) 13, Charlie Bisch (E) 14

