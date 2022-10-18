MILTON—The Milton boys soccer team advanced to a regional championship game after a 3-1 victory over DeForest on Tuesday night. 

Near the beginning of their season, the Red Hawks (10-5-2 overall, 5-2-1 Badger East Conference) beat the Norskies 1-0, then last week, DeForest  (9-6-2, 4-2-2) paid Milton back with a 3-1 win of its own. In that matchup, both teams elected to play their reserve players for most of the contest ahead of Tuesday's postseason matchup.

