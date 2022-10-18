MILTON—The Milton boys soccer team advanced to a regional championship game after a 3-1 victory over DeForest on Tuesday night.
Near the beginning of their season, the Red Hawks (10-5-2 overall, 5-2-1 Badger East Conference) beat the Norskies 1-0, then last week, DeForest (9-6-2, 4-2-2) paid Milton back with a 3-1 win of its own. In that matchup, both teams elected to play their reserve players for most of the contest ahead of Tuesday's postseason matchup.
Five minutes into the game, Deegan Riley took advantage of a free kick opportunity in Milton's attacking half, sending the ball into the back of the net for an early 1-0 lead.
“Obviously if you can get one within the first 10 minutes, that kind of settles the nerves a little bit," Red Hawks coach Ryan Wagner said. "That was obviously a big moment for our team. It just settles everyone out there. Defensively, on the attack, we got our one goal and it puts them on their heels a little bit, especially that early in the game.”
Nearing the 20-minute mark, DeForest found its first opportunity offensively. A Norskie attacker evaded two Milton defenders and was in on Milton goalkeeper Zakery Zimmerman. The DeForest took his shot, but Zimmerman made a fantastic save, diving to his right and stopping the ball near the top of the goalie box.
About halfway through the second half with Riley's goal still the only tally, Milton's Brendan Slagle scored one of the most impressive goals of the season. Near the corner of the field, Slagle curved the ball perfectly in front of the right goal post, increasing Milton’s lead to 2-0.
At the 72-minute mark, DeForest’s Owen Kramer and several more Norskie attackers found a crack in Milton’s defense to make the score 2-1.
After their goal, the Norskies kept up the attacking pressure for the time remaining. Milton’s defense held firm, highlighted by Ivan Sykora making a key sliding stop to turn back a DeForest attack near Milton’s goal.
“Our midfield was struggling a little bit just to kind of keep up with (DeForest’s) pace," Wagner said. "It's some pacey individuals out there. But yeah, defensively they just held their own. I mean, I'll give props to Ivan Sykora on the outside. He stepped up big time tonight. He was kind of one of our guys where we kind of rotate him a little bit and gave him the start tonight. He showed us why he should have that certain spot back there.”
At 77 minutes, Riley added a second goal to end DeForest’s hopes of coming back. He drove the ball downfield and shot a rocket into the net for his second tally of the night.
“Everything kicked in after that goal,” Riley said. “I was just feeling all the emotions, especially with the student section.”
Milton's will face top-seeded Oregon in a regional final Saturday. The Panthers beat the Red Hawks 3-0 on Sept. 27 in Oregon.
MILTON 3, DEFOREST 1
Milton;1;2;—;3
DeForest 0;1;—;1
Middleton 12, Janesville Parker 0—The Vikings' season ended with another lopsided loss to a Big Eight opponent in a regional semifinal on Tuesday night. The Cardinals will host eighth-seeded Lake Geneva Badger after the Badgers won a penalty shootout in their semifinal against Kettle Moraine.
Sign up for our Sports Update email newsletter!
Get the latest sports news delivered right to your inbox six days a week.