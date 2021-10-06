Sorry, an error occurred.
Janesville Craig’s David Villa Perez can’t get a shot off as Madison La Follette goalie Devin Glassman takes the ball away during the Cougars’ 2-0 loss to the Lancers on Wednesday.
Janesville Craig’s Gabriel Diaz has his shot bounce off Lafollette goalie Devin Glassman during their match in Janesville on Wednesday, Oct. 6.
Janesville Craig’s Pablo Errea Garcia, behind, tries for the header while defended near the goal during their match at home against Madison Lafollette.
JANESVILLE
Brandon Lopez scored one goal in each half Wednesday night to lead the Madison La Follette boys soccer team to a 2-0 victory over Janesville Craig.
It was La Follette’s first victory in Big Eight Conference play. The Lancers improved to 3-9-1 overall and 1-6-0 in the conference. Craig dropped to 3-9-1 overall and 1-5-0 in the Big Eight.
The game was delayed one day due to a problem securing officials. Cougars coach Garrett McCabe was not impressed by his team’s performance in the home match.
“Unfortunately I don’t have great game notes to leave regarding tonight’s performance,” McCabe wrote in an email. “Hopefully tomorrow is a better result against Madison East.”
Lopez scored in the seventh minute and added an insurance goal in the 56th minute for La Follette.
Joe Richardson made six saves in goal for Craig. La Follette’s Devin Glassman made 10 saves.
MADISON LA FOLLETTE 2, CRAIG 0
Mad. La Follette 1 1 — 2
Craig 0 0 — 0
First Half
ML—Brandon Lopez, 6:41.
Second Half
ML—Brandon Lopez, 55:07.
Saves—ML 10 (Devin Glassman); JC (Joe Richardson) 6.
