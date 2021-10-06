JANESVILLE

Brandon Lopez scored one goal in each half Wednesday night to lead the Madison La Follette boys soccer team to a 2-0 victory over Janesville Craig.

It was La Follette’s first victory in Big Eight Conference play. The Lancers improved to 3-9-1 overall and 1-6-0 in the conference. Craig dropped to 3-9-1 overall and 1-5-0 in the Big Eight.

The game was delayed one day due to a problem securing officials. Cougars coach Garrett McCabe was not impressed by his team’s performance in the home match.

“Unfortunately I don’t have great game notes to leave regarding tonight’s performance,” McCabe wrote in an email. “Hopefully tomorrow is a better result against Madison East.”

Lopez scored in the seventh minute and added an insurance goal in the 56th minute for La Follette.

Joe Richardson made six saves in goal for Craig. La Follette’s Devin Glassman made 10 saves.

MADISON LA FOLLETTE 2, CRAIG 0

Mad. La Follette 1 1 — 2

Craig 0 0 — 0

First Half

ML—Brandon Lopez, 6:41.

Second Half

ML—Brandon Lopez, 55:07.

Saves—ML 10 (Devin Glassman); JC (Joe Richardson) 6.

