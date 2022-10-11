High school boys soccer Late goals send Janesville Craig to boys soccer defeat By CALAHAN STEED Adams Publishing Group Oct 11, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save JANESVILLE—Janesville Craig held a lead over Sun Prairie East before falling 3-1 to the Cardinals on Tuesday.“The team played great, best performance of the year hands down,” said Craig head coach Josh Hammen. “Team moved the ball, played with a purpose and looked really good in possession.”Stephen Kaster gave the Cougars the lead in the 24th minute with a goal. Sun Prairie East tied the game with a goal from Lucas Albright in the 36th minute.The Cardinals scored twice in the final 10 minutes of the match with goals from Eli Thao and Charles Pederson.“We were very unlucky to not get the result tonight,” said Hammen.SUN PRAIRIE EAST 3, JANESVILLE CRAIG 1Janesville Craig;1;0;—;1Sun Prairie East;1;2;—;3FIRST HALFJC—Stephen Kaster, 23:35.SP—Lucas Albright (Harrison Buenger), 35:58.SECOND HALFSP—Eli Thao (Lucas Albright), 72:03.SP—Charles Pederson (Landon Pederson), 73:38. Sign up for our Sports Update email newsletter!Get the latest sports news delivered right to your inbox six days a week. SIGN UP NOW SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form