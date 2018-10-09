Janesville Craig's boys soccer team hung tough with another ranked Big Eight Conference foe Tuesday night.
But No. 10-ranked Madison Memorial kept the Cougars in a 3-0 victory at Craig.
Dominic Ramirez scored once in each half to help the Spartans pick up the road win.
"We had a few really close goal-scoring opportunities that we just didn't capitalize on," Craig coach Garrett McCabe said. "They were successful at beating us around the outside and finishing inside the 6-yard box. A few things we can correct before our last regular-season game."
Ty Bienema made 10 saves for Craig, which plays at Madison East on Thursday.
"Special shout out to our seniors," McCabe said. "I'm proud of everything they have accomplished."
Craig will also learn its postseason seed after the coaches meet Wednesday night to sort out the bracket.
MEMORIAL 3, CRAIG 0
Madison Memorial;2;1—3
Janesville Craig;0;0—0
First half
MM—Dominic Ramirez (Eric Jordan), 14:49. MM—Isaiah Shoopz, 44:52.
Second half
MM—Ramirez, 77:04.
Saves—Ty Bienema (C) 10, Jack Bell (MM) 4.
- Beloit 10, Parker 0--The Purple Knights scored six goals in the opening 20 minutes on the way to winning in a match that was stopped in the 62nd minute due to the 10-goal rule.
BELOIT 10, PARKER 0
Janesville Parker;0;0--0
Beloit Memorial;8;2--10
First half
B--Danny Salazar (Brian Delatorre), 3:08. B--Salazar (Oscar Mar-Garcia), 5:23. B--Salazar (Omar Munoz), 11:32. B--Mar-Garcia (Delatorre), 16:17. B--Johnny Leoon (Salazar), 18:14. B--Alex Tello (Angel Casique), 19:30. B--Casique, 30:20. B--Aldo Torres, 31:07.
Second half
B--Salazar, 52:06. B--Mar-Garcia, 62:29.
Saves--Jake Nabor (P) 7, Dennis Aragon (B) 1.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse