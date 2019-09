Janesville Parker's boys soccer team picked up its first victory of the season Thursday night.

Abel Saaka scored two of Parker's five second-half goals en route to a 5-2 noconference win over Edgerton.

Held scoreless the first half, Parker also got goals in the final 45 minutes from David Zavala, Nathan Spade and Kyle Kauffman.

Parker (1-2-0) opens up Big Eight Conference play Tuesday at Verona.

A full box score was not reported.