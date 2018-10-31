The penalty shootout is the ultimate tossup.
One shooter. One keeper. Nothing else.
Well, other than heaps of tension.
Elkhorn Area High’s boys soccer team found itself on the short end of a shootout Saturday as it fell to Oregon in a sectional final—bringing a dominant season to a heart-wrenching conclusion.
The last image of that match was Oregon keeper Duncan Morgan running with arms outstretched toward the rest of his teammates as Elkhorn’s Sean Ahler knelt in front of the net with his head buried in his hands. Ahler’s penalty kick had hit the crossbar, ending the match and sending Oregon to state.
It was an agonizing finish for an Elkhorn team (17-2-2) that had proved beyond a doubt over the course of this season it was worthy of a state tournament berth.
It was an especially cruel twist considering Ahler had saved the Elks about 20 minutes earlier, when he scored in the first overtime to answer Madison Conduah’s goal 48 seconds into the extra session.
Two days earlier, Ahler scored the only goal as Elkhorn won a sectional semifinal over Waunakee.
His final attempt wasn’t to be. The ball hit the crossbar and bounced down and away from the goal line. Had the shot been an inch or two lower, it probably would have deflected in.
“It is what it is,” Elkhorn coach BZ Kayser said after the match.
Kayser is right. We love sports for the drama, and Saturday’s gripping match was full of it. Two teams gave everything they had for 110 minutes.
And it came down to a tossup in the end.
Not surprisingly, Ahler’s teammates rallied to him—both in person and on social media in the hours after. The junior had emerged as a postseason hero for the Elks--one unlucky shot wasn't going to change that.
Luke Umnus, one of Elkhorn’s senior leaders, posted a heartfelt note on Twitter expressing support for Ahler and saying how much he was going to miss this team and season.
I’m going to miss this season, too. There’s an entire winter separating us from more high school soccer.
Award time
This is my last soccer column for the fall, so it’s time to give out some hardware. Here’s my award selections for the 2018 season:
- Team of the year: Elkhorn
- Most improved team: Milton
- Golden boot (most goals): Jackson Stencel, so., Evansville, 27 goals
- Golden gloves (most clean sheets): Alex Hergott, sr., Elkhorn, 13 clean sheets
- Forward of the year: Luke Umnus, sr., Elkhorn
- Midfielder of the year: Zeus Huerta, sr., Delavan-Darien
- Defender of the year: Caden Reece, sr., Elkhorn
State tournament predictions
The state tournament kicks off Thursday at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee. Championship matches are scheduled for Saturday. Here are my picks to win in each division:
Division 1: Top-seeded Milwaukee Marquette (18-1-2) should win its eighth title in the last nine seasons. The Hilltoppers did not lose to a Wisconsin opponent this season and feature a balanced offense—five players have at least 10 goals.
Sun Prairie (14-5-3), Marquette’s semifinal opponent, got hot in the playoffs, upsetting Big Eight-champion Verona and edging Kettle Moraine in penalty kicks to reach state. The Cardinals feature one of the state’s top scorers—senior forward Kyle Hagerman (47 goals).
Championship prediction: Marquette 4, Sussex Hamilton 1
Division 2: Now that Whitefish Bay’s three-year reign in Division 2 is over, I think Oregon (18-2-2) will claim the title.
The Panthers have outscored opponents 68-2 during their current 16-match unbeaten streak. And good luck trying to contain midfielder Collin Bjerke and forward Conduah, who are both wizards with the ball at their feet.
Don’t count out top-seeded Cedarburg (15-2-2), though. The Bulldogs tied Whitefish Bay twice this season—including a 2-2 draw Saturday in a sectional final. Cedarburg won a penalty shootout, 4-3.
Championship prediction: Oregon 2, Cedarburg 1
Division 3: McFarland (18-4-0) was seeded No. 1, but I expect Pius XI Catholic (20-3-2) to win the championship.
The Popes came out of the most difficult sectional, beating Catholic Memorial and New Berlin West to reach state. Senior Ivan Cuellar (36 goals) and junior Rey Sprewer (26 goals) lead a team that averaged 4.8 goals per game.
Baldwin-Woodville (20-0-2) forward Jacek Nickowski will be a player to watch. The senior has piled up 68 goals this season—55.7 percent of his team’s total output. Still, I don’t think the Blackhawks, who eased to a Middle Border Conference title, stand a chance against Pius XI.
Championship prediction: Pius XI 3, McFarland 0
Division 4: This is probably the hardest bracket to predict, though University School of Milwaukee (16-2-1) is the best bet.
Kettle Moraine Lutheran (16-5-3) played a more difficult schedule than semifinal opponent Amery (17-0-4), so I’ll take the Chargers to face the Wildcats in the title match.
Championship prediction: University School 5, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 0
