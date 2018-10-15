Partly due to its dominant results this fall, and partly due to some good fortune when it came to picking a sectional host, the Elkhorn Area High boys soccer team can enjoy all the comforts of home this postseason.
Second-seeded Elkhorn (14-1-2) has home-field advantage throughout regionals and sectionals, beginning Tuesday (5 p.m.) against 15-seed Portage/Poynette (1-13-3).
United tied for last place in the Badger North Conference and has lost six straight going into the postseason.
Elkhorn hasn't been beaten since its season opener--16 straight matches--and likely won't be tested until a sectional semifinal, likely against third-seeded Waunakee (10-2-4), which finished six points clear atop the Badger North.
The only team seeded higher than the Elks in their WIAA Division 2 Elkhorn Sectional is Oregon (15-2-1), which is aiming for a second straight trip to state. The Panthers edged Monona Grove to win the Badger South.
No. 8 Milton (7-7-3) hosts No. 9 Baraboo (8-8-1) in a regional semifinal Tuesday. A win would see the Red Hawks face top-seeded Oregon.
A potential sectional final between Oregon and Elkhorn would be Oct. 27.
Few teams can withstand the Elks' pressure and physicality. I like Elkhorn to reach the state tournament.
Path tougher for others
Elkhorn's chief rival in the Southern Lakes Conference, Delavan-Darien, is seeded sixth in its WIAA Division 3 sectional. The Comets (14-5-4) have yet to really hit their stride, having dealt with injury concerns most of the fall.
Delavan-Darien hosts No. 11 Grafton (2-8-2) in a regional semifinal Tuesday. Barring an upset, a trip to No. 3 New Berlin West (12-3-3) would await Saturday.
The Comets returned most of the team that fell in the Division 3 state title game last season, so I think they're being overlooked a bit in this sectional and have a strong chance to upset New Berlin West in a regional final.
No. 1 Pius XI Catholic, which defeated Delavan-Darien 4-0 on Oct. 6, and No. 2 Shorewood should still be favored to meet in the sectional final.
Evansville (7-7-4) opens as a seven-seed in its Division 3 sectional. The Blue Devils host No. 10 West Salem (8-4-4) on Tuesday.
The rest of the area's Rock Valley Conference teams--Whitewater, Big Foot/Williams Bay and Edgerton--all begin the playoffs on the road.
City teams go on road
In Division 1, No. 11 Janesville Craig (7-11-0) travel to No. 6 Madison East (10-3-3) for a rematch of last Tuesday's Big Eight Conference game--a 3-1 East win.
If the Cougars can spring the upset, No. 3 Madison West or No. 14 Waukesha South would await.
Janesville Parker (1-16-0) was seeded last in its sectional, and faces top-seeded and Big Eight champion Verona (12-2-3) on Tuesday.
No. 12 Lake Geneva Badger (6-9-0) takes on No. 5 Sun Prairie (11-5-2) in its playoff opener.
Let the march to Uihlein begin.
WIAA boys soccer playoffs
Division 1
SUN PRAIRIE SECTIONAL
REGIONAL SEMIFINALS TUESDAY
(16) Janesville Parker at (1) Verona, 7 p.m.
(9) Oconomowoc at (8) Beloit Memorial, 7 p.m.
(12) Badger at (5) Sun Prairie, 7 p.m.
(13) La Follette at (4) Middleton, 7 p.m.
(14) Waukesha South at (3) Madison West, 7 p.m.
(11) Janesville Craig at (6) Madison East, 7 p.m.
(10) Mukwonago at (7) Madison Memorial, 4 p.m.
(15) Watertown at (2) Kettle Moraine, 7 p.m.
Division 2
ELKHORN SECTIONAL
REGIONAL SEMIFINALS TUESDAY
(16) Wilmot at (1) Oregon, 6 p.m.
(9) Baraboo at (8) Milton, 7 p.m.
(12) Westosha Central at (5) DeForest, 4 p.m.
(13) Reedsburg at (4) Monona Grove, 7 p.m.
(14) Burlington at (3) Waunakee, 6 p.m.
(11) Fort Atkinson at (6) Sauk Prairie, 7 p.m.
(10) East Troy/Palmyra-Eagle at (7) Stoughton, 5 p.m.
(15) Portage/Poynette at (2) Elkhorn, 5 p.m.
Division 3
SECTIONAL #3
REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS TUESDAY
(17) Edgerton at (16) Adams-Friendship, 7 p.m.
(18) Black River Falls/Melrose-Mindoro at Dodgeville/Mineral Point, 7 p.m.
REGIONAL SEMIFINALS THURSDAY
Edgerton-Adams-Friendship winner at (1) McFarland, 7 p.m.
(9) La Crosse Logan at (8) Cambridge/Deerfield, 7 p.m.
(12) Whitewater at (5) Platteville/Lancaster, 4 p.m.
(13) Mauston at (4) Belleville/New Glarus, 7 p.m.
(14) Monroe at (3) Mount Horeb, 7 p.m.
(11) Lodi at (6) Jefferson, 7 p.m.
(10) West Salem at (7) Evansville, 7 p.m.
Dodgeville/Mineral Point-Black River Falls/Melorse-Mindoro winner at (2) Edgewood, 4 p.m.
SECTIONAL #4
REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS TUESDAY
(17) Milw. School of Languages at (16) Martin Luther, 4:30 p.m.
(18) Milwaukee Lutheran at (15) Brown Deer, 4:30 p.m.
REGIONAL SEMIFINALS THURSDAY
Milw. School of Languages-Martin Luther winner at (1) Piux XI Catholic, time TBD.
(9) Veritas/Tenor at (8) Saint Anthony, time TBD.
(12) Kewaskum at (5) Saint Thomas More, 4 p.m.
(13) Wisconsin Lutheran at (4) Catholic Memorial, time TBD.
(14) Big Foot/Williams Bay at (3) New Berlin West, 4:30 p.m.
(11) Grafton at (6) Delavan-Darien, 7 p.m.
(10) Messmer at (7) Port Washington, time TBD.
Milwaukee Lutheran-Brown Deer winner at (2) Shorewood, time TBD.
