Elkhorn's Connor Peterson (5) moves the ball near midfield during the Elks' game against Delavan-Darien on Tuesday, October 9, 2018, at Elkhorn Area High School.

 Angela Major

Partly due to its dominant results this fall, and partly due to some good fortune when it came to picking a sectional host, the Elkhorn Area High boys soccer team can enjoy all the comforts of home this postseason. 

Second-seeded Elkhorn (14-1-2) has home-field advantage throughout regionals and sectionals, beginning Tuesday (5 p.m.) against 15-seed Portage/Poynette (1-13-3). 

United tied for last place in the Badger North Conference and has lost six straight going into the postseason. 

Elkhorn hasn't been beaten since its season opener--16 straight matches--and likely won't be tested until a sectional semifinal, likely against third-seeded Waunakee (10-2-4), which finished six points clear atop the Badger North. 

The only team seeded higher than the Elks in their WIAA Division 2 Elkhorn Sectional is Oregon (15-2-1), which is aiming for a second straight trip to state. The Panthers edged Monona Grove to win the Badger South. 

No. 8 Milton (7-7-3) hosts No. 9 Baraboo (8-8-1) in a regional semifinal Tuesday. A win would see the Red Hawks face top-seeded Oregon.

A potential sectional final between Oregon and Elkhorn would be Oct. 27.

Few teams can withstand the Elks' pressure and physicality. I like Elkhorn to reach the state tournament. 

Path tougher for others

Elkhorn's chief rival in the Southern Lakes Conference, Delavan-Darien, is seeded sixth in its WIAA Division 3 sectional. The Comets (14-5-4) have yet to really hit their stride, having dealt with injury concerns most of the fall. 

Delavan-Darien hosts No. 11 Grafton (2-8-2) in a regional semifinal Tuesday. Barring an upset, a trip to No. 3 New Berlin West (12-3-3) would await Saturday. 

The Comets returned most of the team that fell in the Division 3 state title game last season, so I think they're being overlooked a bit in this sectional and have a strong chance to upset New Berlin West in a regional final. 

No. 1 Pius XI Catholic, which defeated Delavan-Darien 4-0 on Oct. 6, and No. 2 Shorewood should still be favored to meet in the sectional final. 

Evansville (7-7-4) opens as a seven-seed in its Division 3 sectional. The Blue Devils host No. 10 West Salem (8-4-4) on Tuesday. 

The rest of the area's Rock Valley Conference teams--Whitewater, Big Foot/Williams Bay and Edgerton--all begin the playoffs on the road.  

City teams go on road

In Division 1, No. 11 Janesville Craig (7-11-0) travel to No. 6 Madison East (10-3-3) for a rematch of last Tuesday's Big Eight Conference game--a 3-1 East win. 

If the Cougars can spring the upset, No. 3 Madison West or No. 14 Waukesha South would await. 

Janesville Parker (1-16-0) was seeded last in its sectional, and faces top-seeded and Big Eight champion Verona (12-2-3) on Tuesday. 

No. 12 Lake Geneva Badger (6-9-0) takes on No. 5 Sun Prairie (11-5-2) in its playoff opener. 

Let the march to Uihlein begin. 

WIAA boys soccer playoffs

Division 1 

SUN PRAIRIE SECTIONAL

REGIONAL SEMIFINALS TUESDAY

(16) Janesville Parker at (1) Verona, 7 p.m.

(9) Oconomowoc at (8) Beloit Memorial, 7 p.m.

(12) Badger at (5) Sun Prairie, 7 p.m.

(13) La Follette at (4) Middleton, 7 p.m.

(14) Waukesha South at (3) Madison West, 7 p.m.

(11) Janesville Craig at (6) Madison East, 7 p.m.

(10) Mukwonago at (7) Madison Memorial, 4 p.m.

(15) Watertown at (2) Kettle Moraine, 7 p.m.

Division 2

ELKHORN SECTIONAL

REGIONAL SEMIFINALS TUESDAY

(16) Wilmot at (1) Oregon, 6 p.m.

(9) Baraboo at (8) Milton, 7 p.m.

(12) Westosha Central at (5) DeForest, 4 p.m.

(13) Reedsburg at (4) Monona Grove, 7 p.m.

(14) Burlington at (3) Waunakee, 6 p.m.

(11) Fort Atkinson at (6) Sauk Prairie, 7 p.m.

(10) East Troy/Palmyra-Eagle at (7) Stoughton, 5 p.m.

(15) Portage/Poynette at (2) Elkhorn, 5 p.m.

Division 3

SECTIONAL #3

REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS TUESDAY

(17) Edgerton at (16) Adams-Friendship, 7 p.m.

(18) Black River Falls/Melrose-Mindoro at Dodgeville/Mineral Point, 7 p.m.

REGIONAL SEMIFINALS THURSDAY

Edgerton-Adams-Friendship winner at (1) McFarland, 7 p.m.

(9) La Crosse Logan at (8) Cambridge/Deerfield, 7 p.m.

(12) Whitewater at (5) Platteville/Lancaster, 4 p.m.

(13) Mauston at (4) Belleville/New Glarus, 7 p.m.

(14) Monroe at (3) Mount Horeb, 7 p.m.

(11) Lodi at (6) Jefferson, 7 p.m.

(10) West Salem at (7) Evansville, 7 p.m.

Dodgeville/Mineral Point-Black River Falls/Melorse-Mindoro winner at (2) Edgewood, 4 p.m.

SECTIONAL #4

REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS TUESDAY

(17) Milw. School of Languages at (16) Martin Luther, 4:30 p.m.

(18) Milwaukee Lutheran at (15) Brown Deer, 4:30 p.m.

REGIONAL SEMIFINALS THURSDAY

Milw. School of Languages-Martin Luther winner at (1) Piux XI Catholic, time TBD.

(9) Veritas/Tenor at (8) Saint Anthony, time TBD.

(12) Kewaskum at (5) Saint Thomas More, 4 p.m.

(13) Wisconsin Lutheran at (4) Catholic Memorial, time TBD.

(14) Big Foot/Williams Bay at (3) New Berlin West, 4:30 p.m.

(11) Grafton at (6) Delavan-Darien, 7 p.m.

(10) Messmer at (7) Port Washington, time TBD.

Milwaukee Lutheran-Brown Deer winner at (2) Shorewood, time TBD. 

