High school football
Associated Press State Rankings
The Associated Press high school football poll with first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollment.
LARGE SCHOOLS (900 and larger)
Rank, school;W-L;Pts;LW
1, Franklin (6);7-0;78;1
2, Sun Prairie (1);7-0;70;T2
3, Kimberly (1);7-0;67;T2
4, Waunakee;7-0;55;4
5, Muskego;6-1;42;5
6 (tie), DeForest;6-1;35;T6
6 (tie), Mukwonago;6-1;35;T6
8, Appleton North;5-2;29;8
9, Hartland Arrowhead;5-2;10;10
10, Wausau West;6-1;6;NR
Others receiving votes: Mequon Homestead 4, Oak Creek 3, Lake Geneva Badger 2, Stevens Point 1, Middleton 1, Wauwatosa West 1, De Pere 1.
MEDIUM SCHOOLS
Rank, school;W-L;Pts;LW
1, Waukesha Catholic Memorial (7);7-0;77;1
2, Hartland Lake Country Lutheran (1);7-0;73;2
3, Amherst;7-0;57;4
4, Ellsworth;7-0;55;3
5, Luxemburg-Casco;7-0;45;T6
6, Maple Northwestern;7-0;43;T6
7, Madison Edgewood;7-0;34;9
8, Monroe;6-1;20;T10
9, Stratford;6-1;9;T10
10 (tie), Lodi;6-1;5;5
10 (tie), Plymouth;6-1;5;5
Others receiving votes: Wittenberg-Birnamwood 4, Columbus 4, Denmark 3, Mayville 2, Mosinee 2, Grafton 1, Berlin 1.
SMALL SCHOOLS (300 and smaller)
Rank, school;W-L;Pts;LW
1, Eau Claire Regis (8);7-0;80;1
2, Cumberland;7-0;72;3
3, Reedsville;7-0;57;5
4, Hurley;7-0;49;8
5, Colby;6-1;43;2
6, Marshall;7-0;42;7
7, Highland;7-0;19;9
8 (tie), Cedar Grove-Belgium;6-1;17;4
8 (tie), Durand;6-1;17;10
10, Stevens Point Pacelli;7-0;14;NR
Others receiving votes: Hilbert 12, Racine Lutheran 7, Kenosha St. Joseph 4, Edgar 3, Bangor 2, Oshkosh Lourdes 1, Darlington 1.
-x-x-x-x-x-x-
High school boys soccer
WSCA Weekly State Rankings
OVERALL
1, Milwaukee Marquette; 2, Whitefish Bay; 3, Oregon; 4, Hartland Arrowhead; 5, Verona; 6, Green Bay Preble; 7, Elkhorn; 8, Wauwatosa East; 9, Wales Kettle Moraine; 10, Brookfield Central.
DIVISION 1
1, Milwaukee Marquette; 2, Hartland Arrowhead; 3, Verona; 4, Green Bay Preble; 5, Wales Kettle Moraine; 6, Sun Prairie; 7, Kimberly; 8, Madison West; 9, Bay Port; 10, Middleton.
DIVISION 2
1, Whitefish Bay; 2, Oregon; 3, Elkhorn; 4, Wauwatosa East; 5, Brookfield Central; 6, Pewaukee; 7, River Falls; 8, Cedarburg; 9, DeForest; 10, Glendale Nicolet.
DIVISION 3
1, Shorewood; 2, Green Bay Notre Dame; 3, Seymour; 4, Mount Horeb; 5, Delavan-Darien; 6, New Berlin Eisenhower; 7, Plymouth; 8, New Berlin West; 9, Evansville ; 10, Grafton.
DIVISION 4
1, Oostburg; 2, Racine Prairie; 3, Sheboygan Christian/Lutheran; 4, Sturgeon Bay; 5, Mt. Calvary St. Lawrence; 6, Milwaukee Cristo Rey; 7, University School of Milwaukee; 8, Milwaukee Carmen South; 9, Arcadia; 10, Milwaukee St. Augustine.
-x-x-x-x-x-x-
High school girls golf
GCAW Weekly State Rankings
DIVISION 1
1, Middleton 147 points; 2, Westosha Central 133; 3, Brookfield Central 101; 4, Union Grove 87; 5, Tomah 85; 6, Sussex Hamilton 74; 7, Waunakee 72; 8, Hartland Arrowhead 59; 9, Bay Port 43; 10, Wales Kettle Moraine 12. Others receiving votes: Milton 4, Oconomowoc 3, Green Bay Notre Dame 2, Kaukauna 1, Mukwonago 1, New Richmond 1.
DIVISION 2
1, Prescott 58 points; 2, Racine Prairie 55; 3, Hammond St. Croix Central 46; 4, Lakeside Lutheran 35; 5, Arcadia/Independence 31; 6, Eau Claire Regis/Altoona 28; 7, Jefferson 20; 8, Wisconsin Dells 15; 9, Freedom 9; 10 (tie), Madison Edgewood 8, Hayward 8. Others receiving votes: Waukesha Catholic Memorial 6, East Troy 3, Winneconne 3, Spooner 2.
-x-x-x-x-x-x-
High school girls tennis
WHSTCA Weekly State Rankings
DIVISION 1
1, Neenah; 2, Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels; 3, Franklin; 4, Whitefish Bay; 5, Middleton; 6, Eau Claire Memorial; 7, Ashwaubenon; 8, Madison West; 9, Verona; 10, Mequon Homestead; 11, Brookfield East; 12, Glendale Nicolet; 13, Hartland Arrowhead; 14, Wales Kettle Moraine.
DIVISION 2
1. Waukesha Catholic Memorial; 2. Madison Edgewood; 3. East Troy; 4. University School of Milwaukee; 5. Brookfield Academy; 6. Shorewood; 7. Racine Prairie; 8. Eau Claire Regis; 9. Altoona; 10. Neenah St. Mary’s.
-x-x-x-x-x-x-
High school girls swimming
WISCA Weekly State Rankings
DIVISION 1
1, Brookfield East 573 points; 2, Madison West 511; 3, Hartland Arrowhead 503; 4, Germantown 475; 5, Verona/Mount Horeb 430; 6, Waukesha West/Catholic Memorial 380; 7, Middleton 374; 8, Brookfield Central 301; 9, Muskego 250; 10, Menomonee Falls/Sussex Hamilton 227.
DIVISION 2
1, Madison Edgewood 636; 2, Ashwaubenon 611; 3, Tomahawk 442; 4, New Berlin Eisenhower 57; 5, Grafton 54; 6, Port Washington 50.
WISCA Individual State Leaders
DIVISION 1
50-yard freestyle: Lucy Thomas, jr., Brookfield East, :23.18. 100 free: Abby Wanezek, sr., Brookfield East, :51.85. 200 free: Lucy Thomas, jr., Brookfield East, 1:51.10. 500 free: Lucy Thomas, jr., Brookfield East, 4:57.95. 100 backstroke: Maggie Wanezek, so., Brookfield East, :54.57. 100 breaststroke: Lucy Thomas, jr., Brookfield East, 1:02.90. 100 butterfly: Sabina Mrzyglod, sr., Germantown, :55.35. 200 individual medley: Reese Tiltmann, jr., Brookfield East, 2:05.28. 200 medley relay: Brookfield East, 1:43.63. 200 freestyle relay: Brookfield East, 1:35.67. 400 freestyle relay: Brookfield East, 3:30.13.
DIVISION 2
50-yard freestyle: Abby Reid, sr., Madison Edgewood, :24.25. 100 free: Sienna Nitke, so., Ashwaubenon, :51.90. 200 free: Bryanna Bellile, jr., Ashwaubenon, 1:52.05. 500 free: Izzy Enz, jr., Madison Edgewood, 5:07.13. 100 backstroke: Anna teDuits, sr., Madison Edgewood, :57.79. 100 breaststroke: Sienna Nitke, so., Ashwaubenon, 1:10.07. 100 butterfly: Paige DeKeip, so., Tomahawk, 1:01.07. 200 individual medley: Anna teDuits, sr., Madison Edgewood, 2:10.18. 200 medley relay: Madison Edgewood, 1:52.28. 200 freestyle relay: Madison Edgewood, 1:38.73. 400 freestyle relay: Madison Edgewood, 3:30.37.
-x-x-x-x-x-x-
High school volleyball
WVCA State Rankings
DIVISION 1
Rank, team;W-L;LW
1, Oconomowoc;27-5;1
2, Appleton North;32-4;2
3, Milw. Divine Savior Holy Angels;28-5;3
4, Burlington;25-3;4
5, River Falls;23-1;5
6, Wales Kettle Moraine;22-5;9
7, Sussex Hamilton;25-10;8
8, Germantown;25-6;6
9, Manitowoc;22-6;10
10, Brookfield Central;25-11;7
Honorable mention: Kimberly, Holmen, Chippewa Falls, Muskego, Middleton.
DIVISION 2
Rank, team;W-L;LW
1, Sauk Prairie;31-2;2
2, Luxemburg-Casco;24-5;1
3, McFarland;28-2;4
4, Madison Edgewood;25-8;3
5, Waukesha Catholic Memorial;19-17;5
6, Appleton Fox Valley Lutheran;31-1;7
7, Mosinee;23-3;8
8, Appleton Xavier;20-10;6
9, Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran;18-15;10
10, Pewaukee;26-6;9
Honorable mention: Lake Mills, Lakeside Lutheran, Hammond St. Croix Central, Waupaca, Edgerton.
DIVISION 3
Rank, team;W-L;LW
1, Howards Grove;32-5;1
2, Hartland Lake Country Lutheran;22-7;2
3, Fall Creek;37-4;3
4, Oconto;24-2;5
5, Randolph;22-7;4
6, Brodhead;30-5;9
7, Jackson Living Word Lutheran;17-2;6
8, La Crosse Aquinas;22-5;10
9, Waterloo;17-12;7
10, St. Croix Falls;16-5;HM
Honorable mention: Kenosha Christian Life, Unity, Racine Prairie, Grantsburg, Cuba City.
DIVISION 4
Rank, team;W-L;LW
1, Turtle Lake;23-3;1
2, Three Lakes;22-4;2
3, Burlington Catholic Central;14-12;3
4, Chippewa Falls McDonell;25-10;4
5, Marshfield Columbus;23-9;6
6, Monticello;17-1;5
7, Potosi;18-5;7
8, Bangor;18-4;9
9, Clear Lake;16-7;8
10, Wabeno/Laona;12-5;10
Honorable mention: Eau Claire Immanuel, Hustisford, Highland, Waupun Central Wis. Christian, Sevastopol.