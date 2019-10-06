Five notable performances from area high school student-athletes in the past seven days and five events to watch for in the coming week:
Notable Performances
- Rachel Van Beek, Parker volleyball—The senior outside hitter blasted 14 kills to help lead the Vikings to a road sweep of Middleton on Thursday. The victory lifted Parker into a tie for third place in the Big Eight standings with two matches remaining.
- Matt Forster, Evansville football—The senior running back and defensive back had two interceptions, two touchdowns and an extra point Friday—and that was just in the first quarter. He finished with 254 offensive yards and three total touchdowns in the Blue Devils’ 40-14 win over Big Foot.
- Alec Birbaum, Elkhorn boys soccer—Birbaum is becoming a frequent flyer on this list. He had two goals and an assist in the Elks’ 4-0 win Tuesday over Union Grove. An 8-1 win Thursday gave Elkhorn a perfect 7-0 mark in the Southern Lakes Conference, where it hasn’t lost in its last 25 matches.
- Devin Jorgenson, Edgerton football—The senior running back played his first full game of the season and picked up where he left off a year ago. Jorgenson rushed 33 times for 213 yards and a touchdown in the Crimson Tide’s 34-0 win over East Troy.
- Holly Murphy and Kallie Lux, Badger and Craig girls golf—Murphy and Lux went 1-2 at the WIAA Division 1 Kettle Moraine Regional on Friday. Murphy shot 5-over 77, and Lux had a 79, and both players led their teams to sectional berths.
What To Watch For
- Madison Memorial at Janesville Parker, volleyball, 6:30 p.m., Thursday—The Vikings could all but wrap up a top-three spot in the Big Eight Conference standings.
- Brodhead at Big Foot, football, 7 p.m., Friday—The two rivals meet up with all kinds of playoff implications on the line. Big Foot needs one victory to clinch a playoff spot, while Brodhead is 3-4 and needs to win out.
- Girls golf sectionals—Most of the girls golf regionals were postponed due to rain this past week, but players will tee it up again Monday or Tuesday, with a trip to the state tournament at University Ridge on the line.
- Tennis subsectionals and sectionals—By Thursday night, WIAA state girls tennis tournament qualifiers will be determined. Subsectionals are Monday or Tuesday, and sectionals are Wednesday or Thursday.
- Watertown at Milton, volleyball, 7 p.m., Thursday—The Red Hawks have no time to dwell on a couple recent misfortunes with a top-10 team coming to town.