Five notable performances from area high school student-athletes in the past seven days and five events to watch for in the coming week:

Notable Performances

Rachel Van Beek, Parker volleyball— The senior outside hitter blasted 14 kills to help lead the Vikings to a road sweep of Middleton on Thursday. The victory lifted Parker into a tie for third place in the Big Eight standings with two matches remaining.

What To Watch For