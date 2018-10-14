Five notable performances by area high school athletes over the past week and five events to watch for over the next seven days:
NOTABLE PERFORMANCES
Richy Martinez, Badger football—The senior pitched in on both sides of the ball to help the Badgers’ clinch their 12th straight trip to the WIAA postseason. Martinez led the Badger rushing attack with 81 yards on 15 carries, and he also came up with a critical interception to set up a second-half touchdown in a 28-20 victory at Union Grove.
Taylor Hakala, Milton girls golf—The senior and four-time WIAA state tournament participant closed out her career with a top-10 finish. Hakala’s second-round 3-over 75 was tied for the third-best Division 1 score Tuesday, and Hakala shot 13-over 157 to finish ninth.
Jackson Nelson, Clinton football—The senior led the Cougars’ defense with nine tackles, including five solo and 3.5 for losses, and he ran for 178 yards and two touchdowns on 28 carries to help Clinton beat Evansville/Albany 40-32 and finish 3-6.
Noah Lutzke, Parkview boys cross country—Lutzke was the Vikings’ top finisher as they ran to the Trailways Conference title Thursday in Markesan. Lutzke finished seventh overall in the boys race in a time of 18:57.08, and the Vikings scored 68 points, beating Oshkosh Lourdes by 34.
Luke Umnus, Elkhorn boys soccer—Umnus scored one first-half goal and assisted on another as the Elks wrapped up an unbeaten Southern Lakes season by beating Delavan-Darien 5-0 on Tuesday night. Five Elkhorn players scored in the battle between ranked teams.
WHAT TO WATCH FOR
Kettle Moraine at Janesville Craig, first-round football playoff game, 7 p.m., Friday—The Cougars didn’t know if they’d get a home game after finishing 6-3, but they picked up a No. 4 seed and get a chance to play at Monterey Stadium once more. They’ll be looking for their third-ever postseason victory.
Craig at Milton, volleyball, 7 p.m., Saturday, if both teams win Thursday—These two area programs rarely, if ever, meet, so we’ve been waiting to see this matchup between solid teams for some time. Milton is the No. 4 seed in the Division 1 bracket, while Craig is No. 5. They’ll play Saturday if Milton beats La Follette and Craig beats Elkhorn on Thursday night.
Wautoma at Edgerton, first-round football playoff game, 7 p.m., Friday—The Crimson Tide are seeded second in their Division 4 bracket, meaning they’ll be home for the first two rounds if they can win this opener. Quarterback Jaden Johnson and running back Devin Jorgenson have spent all season running behind their solid offensive line.
Cross country sectionals, Saturday—Area Division 1 teams will run at Kettle Moraine. Sun Prairie will be the favorite on the girls side, but can Craig make a return trip to state? And who else from the area will advance?
Boys soccer tournament regionals, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday—Brackets had not been released as of Saturday, which seems like an odd decision considering the tournament begins Tuesday. Nonetheless, Elkhorn appears to be the area’s team with the best chance to advance all the way to state. The Elks haven’t lost since their season opener.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse