Five notable performances by area high school athletes over the past week and five events to watch for over the next seven days:

Top Performances

Zaya Iderzul, Badger girls tennis—The Lake Geneva Badger sophomore finished as the state runner-up in the Division 1 singles bracket at the state tournament Saturday. Iderzul dropped a total of eight games in four straight-set victories in getting to the final.

Madelynn McIntyre, Brodhead/Juda cross country—The Cardinals junior has finished first in nearly every race she has entered this season, including Thursday’s Rock Valley Conference meet in Whitewater. McIntyre turned in a time of 19:52, 42 seconds faster than her nearest competitor.

Evan Jordahl, Milton football—The Red Hawks quarterback threw for three touchdowns in the first half and then ran for two more in the second as Milton won at Watertown 41-27 to earn a share of the Badger South Conference championship.

Parkview boys cross country team—The Vikings won their second consecutive Trailways Conference title Thursday night. Zander Wilson finished seventh individually in 18:27.85, leading a team that also included counting members Max Wolfram, Avery Crane, Kolten Smith and Anthony Terrones.

Devon Shetler, Parker football—The senior spent most of Friday night delivering bruising hits to Beloit Memorial, but he made the most of his touches. He caught two passes for 63 yards, including a 37-yard touchdown, and rushed twice for 62 yards in the Vikings’ 21-7 victory that snapped a 24-game losing streak.

What To Watch For

Badger at Burlington, football, 7 p.m., Friday—Of the five WIAA first-round playoff games involving area teams, this one seems the most intriguing. Burlington won the regular-season meeting between the teams, but it was a back-and-forth affair.

Volleyball regionals, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, 7 p.m.—Some teams, like second-seeded Janesville Parker, don’t play until Saturday night’s regional finals. Others, in D2 and D3, play in regional quarterfinals Tuesday. Keep an eye on Brodhead in Division 3, where it is the top seed in the Dodgeland Sectional.

Boys soccer regionals, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday—Division 1 and 2 regional semis are Tuesday, while Division 3 plays all three nights, with everyone playing regional finals Saturday. Elkhorn is the top seed in the D2 Elkhorn Sectional, while Delavan-Darien is seeded second in the D3 Edgewood Sectional.

La Crosse Central at Milton, football, 7 p.m., Friday—It’s a long trip for Central. Milton is looking for its first playoff victory since 2014.

State team tennis tournament, Friday and Saturday—Lake Geneva Badger is back in the state team tournament for the second straight year. The Badgers are seeded fourth, facing Brookfield East in a quarterfinal Friday night.