A pair of goals in the latter stages of the first half sent Madison La Follette to a victory over host Janesville Craig in a Big Eight Conference boys soccer match Thursday.

Jose Garcia scored in the 35th minute, and Brett Schneider added another goal less than seven minutes later as the Lancers put together a 2-0 victory in the Craig bowl.

"It was a very competitive game," Craig head coach Garrett McCabe said. "We had some strong performances throughout the team, and especially from players like Drexler Pearson (center forward), who put a header off the crossbar in the first half.

"And other than that goals, our back line put together a good game."

Ty Bienema made three saves and Reed Kelly five for the Cougars.

"Losing a player like Alan Pacheco earlier this season put a dent in our goal output," McCabe said. "But we are reinventing ourselves and only care about how we are playing when it's time for the playoffs."

Craig hosts Madison East next Thursday.

LA FOLLETTE 2, CRAIG 0

Madison La Follette;2;0--2

Janesville Craig;0;0--0

First Half

M--Jose Garcia, 34:18. M--Brett Schneider (Teagan HoldeR), 41:10.

Saves--Gabe Murphy (M) 7, Ty Bienema (C) 3, Reed Kelly (C) 5.

East 11, Parker 0--The host Purgolders scored eight first-half goals to keep the Vikings winless in Big Eight play.

EAST 11, PARKER 0

Janesville Parker;0;0--0

Madison East;8;3--11

First Half

M--Cervantes (Blair), 9. M--Cervantes (Nelson), 11. M--Nelson (Cervantes), 15. M--Esh (Kimball), 19. M--Esh, 20. M--Dahahaba (Hamilton), 37. M--Cervantes (Nelson), 38. M--Hamilton (Kashian), 39.

Second Half

M--Esh (Foueppy), 46. M--Paredes (Blair), 47. M--Puglielli (Cervantes), 59.

Saves--Karpes (P) 9, Maleter (M) 2.