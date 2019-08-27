EVANSVILLE

Jackson Stencel would gladly sacrifice a few goals if it meant his team would win more games.

Of course, when the talented junior is scoring in bunches, the Evansville boys soccer team is hard to beat.

Stencel sliced his way through Janesville Parker’s defense Tuesday, scoring four goals and setting up two others as the Blue Devils won handily, 8-1, in the season opener for both clubs.

Evansville’s ace midfielder scored 21 goals as a freshman, helping the Blue Devils reach a sectional final. Last season, he was even better, scoring 27 times. But the Blue Devils slumped to an 8-8-4 record.

“I had a really good individual season, but we didn’t have a good team season,” Stencel said. “This year, I’m more focused on getting the win.”

He did his part during Tuesday’s opener.

Stencel ripped a right-footed shot past Parker keeper Bradley Warda in the fourth minute. After Owen Scarpaci scored from the edge of the penalty area less than two minutes later, Stencel got loose inside the box and cut around Warda to score on an open net.

That gave the Blue Devils a three-goal lead less than nine minutes into the game.

Stencel danced through several defenders to make it 4-0 in the 18th.

Parker junior David Zavala converted a penalty kick at 24:43, finding the top-left corner to end Evansville’s shutout.

Zavala never came off the field and played a variety of positions—center forward, center midfielder and even center back once starter Mason Johnson was subbed out late in the second half.

Parker coach Jason Augustine said his team was without five starters Tuesday. The Vikings were outshot 42-7.

“With a limited amount of subs, if someone needs out I can rely on a few players who can play any position,” Augustine said. “We’re holding onto the ball a little bit too much yet.

“If we’re able to give the ball up to somebody else, in the long run I think we’re going to be able to have more opportunities in the attacking third.”

Warda also showed promise in his first varsity start. The sophomore finished with 12 saves and was a big reason the Vikings were able to stave off a mercy-rule defeat.

Nolan Hammond slipped a shot past Warda at 30:43, and Stencel centered a pass from the end line to an unmarked Garrett Townsend for Evansville’s sixth goal at 32:15.

Warda denied Stencel’s header off a Townsend cross early in the second half, but Stencel claimed the rebound and poked the ball across the line for his fourth goal at 49:37. Stencel whipped a free kick into the box about two minutes later, finding the head of senior Aaron Anderson, who redirected the ball for his first varsity goal.

“Jackson is one of those players who keeps getting better and better,” Evansville coach Kendall Buttchen said. “He impacts the game in more ways than just having the ball at his feet.

“I was excited about our growth. We lost a lot of seniors—11 of them. I love the chemistry. I love what we’re building here. The results will come, especially with this group.”

Parker travels to Whitewater on Thursday, while Evansville is at Columbus that same day.

Editor’s note: Monday’s season preview incorrectly listed Jake Naber as a member of the Janesville Parker team.

EVANSVILLE 8, PARKER 1

Parker 1 0—1

Evansville 6 2—8

First half

E—Jackson Stencel, 3:44. E—Owen Scarpaci, 5:27. E—Stencel, 8:56. JP—David Zavala (PK), 24:43. E—Nolan Hammond, 30:43. E—Garrett Townsend (Stencel), 32:15.

Second half

E—Stencel (Townsend), 49:37. E—Aaron Anderson (Stencel), 51:32.

Saves—Warda (JP) 12, Huff (E) 3, Bisch (E) 1. Shots—Parker 7, Evansville 42. Shots on goal—Parker 5, Evansville 20. Corners—Parker 0, Evansville 4. Offsides—Parker 0, Evansville 5. Fouls—Parker 5, Evansville 4.