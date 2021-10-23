Sorry, an error occurred.
Evansville High's boys soccer team squeaked past Edgerton on Saturday in a WIAA Division 3 regional title match.
Wesley LeRoy's goal at 39:52 was the only tally of the match in a 1-0 Evansville win.
Top-seeded Evansville hosts fourth-seeded Madison Edgewood in a sectional semifinal game Thursday.
At Elkhorn, the second-seeded Elks blanked Monona Grove 6-0 to win a Division 2 regional title. Elkhorn hosts third-seeded Baraboo on Thursday in a sectional semifinal game.
EVANSVILLE 1, EDGERTON 0
Edgerton;0;0--0
Evansville;1;0--1
First Half
Ev--Wesley LeRoy (Drew Jarstad) 39:52
Saves--Kiavid Diaz (Edg) 10, Max Gribble (Ev) 5
