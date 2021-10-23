Evansville High's boys soccer team squeaked past Edgerton on Saturday in a WIAA Division 3 regional title match.

Wesley LeRoy's goal at 39:52 was the only tally of the match in a 1-0 Evansville win.

Top-seeded Evansville hosts fourth-seeded Madison Edgewood in a sectional semifinal game Thursday.

At Elkhorn, the second-seeded Elks blanked Monona Grove 6-0 to win a Division 2 regional title. Elkhorn hosts third-seeded Baraboo on Thursday in a sectional semifinal game.

EVANSVILLE 1, EDGERTON 0

Edgerton;0;0--0

Evansville;1;0--1

First Half

Ev--Wesley LeRoy (Drew Jarstad) 39:52

Saves--Kiavid Diaz (Edg) 10, Max Gribble (Ev) 5

