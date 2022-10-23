EVANSVILLE—For the second year in a row, the third-seeded Evansville’s boys soccer team won a regional championship, beating sixth-seeded Madison Edgewood 3-0 on Saturday.

Edgewood (6-5-3 overall, 4-1-1 Badger South Conference) showed its offensive prowess and dominated time of possession for much of the first half.

