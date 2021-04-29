A strong 20 minutes of soccer carried Evansville High’s boys team to a shutout victory over Janesville Parker on Thursday night.
The Blue Devils scored five goals between the 15th and 32nd minutes on the way to a 6-0 nonconference home victory.
Jackson Stencel, who recently eclipsed 100 goals for his career, scored two of those five goals. The others were scored by Brycen Lincoln, Owen Scarpaci, Drew Jarstad and Michael Tran.
Evansville outshot Parker 26-4.
Charlie Bisch made four saves in the clean sheet for the Blue Devils.
EVANSVILLE 6, PARKER 0Janesville Parker 0 0—0
Evansville 5 1—6
First halfE—Brycen Lincoln, 14:07. E—Jackson Stencel (Noah Schwengels), 16:58. E—Stencel, 23:46. E—Owen Scarpaci (Spencer Espinosa), 31:44. E—Drew jarstad, 31:55.
Second halfE—Michael Tran, 46:42.
Saves—Parker 20, Charlie Bisch (E) 4, Max Gribble (E) 0.