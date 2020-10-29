ELKHORN
Ray Beilman grew up excited about the prospect of playing for what he felt was a storied Elkhorn boys soccer program.
Now the Elks sophomore is helped to cement the team's lore.
Beilman had a goal and two assists, Gavino Perez notched a hat trick and the top-seeded Elks knocked off third-seeded Lake Geneva Badger, 5-1, in a WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinal Thursday night in Elkhorn.
Elkhorn remained undefeated on the season and advanced to face top-seeded Muskego in a sectional final at 1 p.m. Saturday in Union Grove. Muskego advanced to Saturday's sectional final by beating second-seeded Kenosha Tremper in a penalty kick shootout.
The Elks are looking for their second consecutive trip to state and third in five seasons.
"It would mean everything--to me, the team, the Elkhorn soccer program," the sophomore Beilman said. "I always believed Elkhorn was a soccer school. Even when I was younger, I always knew that they were pretty good, and that's why I came here.
"This is exciting, for sure."
The Elks had beaten the Badgers, 3-1, during the Southern Lakes Conference regular season. But Elkhorn also knew it could not overlook its league rival, because Badger was coming off an upset of second-seeded Mukwonago.
A pair of moments in the opening 10 minutes quickly put the Elks in the driver's seat, however.
In just the second minute, the Elks scored when Perez headed in a ball off a longer throw-in from the sideline. Suddenly Elkhorn already had a lead.
"I was in the air and my eyes were closed, hoping I'd get my head on the ball," said Beilman, who was initially credited with scoring the goal. "But then 'G' knocked it in and I saw the ball in the goal."
In the 10th minute, the Badgers were awarded a free kick. But when they crossed the ball into the box, the whistle blew, a red card was assessed and an ejection meant Badger would play down a man the rest of the night.
"The early goal and that red card, that was a nice cushion," Elkhorn coach Jordan Kayser said. "I told our guys from the start that Badger wouldn't quit. They wanted us from the first time we played them, and it's obviously a game to get to the sectional finals.
"I'm proud that our guys kept grinding and kept playing. It was sloppy at times, but these kids, they just fight."
Elkhorn doubled its lead just before halftime when the Badgers were whistled for a hand ball in the Elks' scoring box. Beilman took advantage of the penalty kick, slotting his ball in the lower left corner for a 2-0 lead.
In the opening minutes after halftime, Perez and Beilman struck again when the the former cleaned up the latter's free kick, knocking in the rebound to make it 3-0.
Badger got its lone goal in similar fashion in the 56th minute, but the Elks regained a three-goal lead on Perez's curling shot from 25 yards out into the wind. And sophomore Beau Hanson finished off the scoring in the 77th minute.
"It was nice that we got to empty our bench tonight, get everybody in and get some of our guys some rest so their legs aren't too heavy for Saturday," Kayser said. "It was a nice night overall. A first-year coach, I couldn't be any more proud of the group to be playing in a game where we could be going to state."
Indeed, if Elkhorn can make it back to state for the second straight year, it will be with a new head coach and just two returning starters from last year's Division 2 state semifinalist group.
"To muster this up with this style and this heart is really incredible," Kayser said. "I know it's going to be a tough task, but I would be on cloud nine if we end up winning Saturday."
ELKHORN 5, BADGER 1
Lake Geneva Badger;0;1--1
Elkhorn;2;3--5
First Half
E--Gavino Perez, 1:32. E--Ray Beilman (PK), 34:56.
Second Half
E--Perez (Beilman), 48:42. B--Zion Walker, 55:32. E--Perez, 70:32. E--Beau Hanson (Beilman), 76:36.