It will be Elkhorn-Oregon Part V today.

The two boys soccer programs each won 2-0 Friday night in WIAA Division 2 sectional semifinal matches.

And so it’s the top-seeded Elks hosting the second-seeded Panthers in what is the fifth sectional final meeting between the teams in the past seven years. They will play at 1 p.m. Saturday at Elkhorn Area High.

“It’s us again,” Elkhorn coach BZ Kayser said in a interview Friday night after his team beat fourth-seeded Sauk Prairie 2-0 with two goals in the final 15 minutes. “Five now in seven years.

“We should just go to a PK shootout right away and call it good,” Kayser added with a laugh.

The past two sectional finals between the teams ended in penalty kicks—with Oregon winning last year and Elkhorn winning in 2016 to earn its second-ever trip to the state tournament.

Oregon also won 4-0 and 1-0 in overtime in 2014 and 2013, respectively.

Friday’s victory—in a match postponed from Thursday due to wintery weather—helped the Elks avenge a loss to Sauk Prairie in the sectional semifinals two seasons ago.

Luke Schoeneberg scored on a blistering shot from about 25 yards out in the 75th minute to put Elkhorn on the scoreboard, and Ariel Mora padded the lead on a goal after beating a defender inside the 18-yard box.

“Schoeneberg’s was a missile,” Kayser said. “The elements were crazy tonight. But we did some nice things, had some good possession and I thought had some good looks early and throughout.

“Preston Ward, our keeper, came up big. He had a couple really nice saves.”

And so it will be the Elks looking for their third state tournament appearance, and the Panthers eyeing their 10th. Oregon, the No. 2 seed, beat third-seeded Monona Grove 2-0 Friday night at McFarland.

“It’ll be a battle again,” Kayser said. “I haven’t seen them much this year, but we know what they do, and they know what we do. We’ll just go at each other again and see what happens.

“We’ll all have some heavy legs playing back-to-back like this, but we’ll just have to man up and get through it.”

Delavan-Darien’s season ends—Delavan-Darien, seeded second in its Division 3 sectional, lost 4-1 to third-seeded Mount Horeb.

The match was originally scheduled to be played at Lake Geneva Badger but was played Friday afternoon at Elkhorn due to weather.

Mount Horeb led 2-1 at halftime but scored in the opening minutes of the second half and pulled away.

Full stats from the game were not reported.

The Comets had not lost a match to any team except Elkhorn and finished with a 19-3-3 overall record.