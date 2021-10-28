ELKHORN
One big game stands between the Elkhorn boys soccer team and a trip to the WIAA Division 2 state boys soccer tournament.
One very big game.
The Elks (16-1-1), ranked third in Division 2 by the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association, took a 3-0 victory over unranked Baraboo on Thursday in a WIAA sectional semifinal.
The victory lifted Elkhorn into a sectional final against second-ranked Oregon, set for 1 p.m. Saturday at Sauk Prairie High School in Sauk City.
If the Elks win on Saturday, they’ll earn a third consecutive berth in the Division 2 state semifinals and their fourth trip since 2016. Elkhorn earned runner-up finishes at state in 2016 and 2019. Oregon will seek its 10th state trip, the last a run to the championship in 2018.
Against Baraboo (16-7-2), the Elks scored twice in a span of 1 minute, 7 seconds early on, and added their final goal in the 29th minute. Raymond Beilman scored the first goal at 7:48, on an assist from Rey Paniagua after a pass from Tony Vogt. At 8:55, Paniagua scored on an assist from Beilman.
Owen Backus scored Elkhorn’s final goal on an assist by Max Whiteman at 28:04.
The Elkhorn defense took over from there, recording its sixth shutout in the last seven games. The Elks have now outscored their three postseason opponents by a combined 26-0.
ELKHORN 3, BARABOO 0
Baraboo;0;0;—;0
Elkhorn;3;0;—;0
First Half
E—Raymond Beilman (Rey Paniagua), 7:48. E—Paniagua (Beilman), 8:55. E—Owen Backus (Max Whiteman), 28:04.
