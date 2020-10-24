The Elkhorn and Lake Geneva Badger boys soccer teams will meet again--this time in the postseason.
The Elks and Badgers, Southern Lakes Conference rivals, each won WIAA Division 1 regional championships Saturday and will face off in a sectional semifinal Thursday night in Elkhorn.
Elkhorn, ranked No. 4 in D1 and the top-seeded team in the sectional, beat fifth-seeded Westosha Central 6-0 in the regional final.
The Elks scored in the opening minutes, led 2-0 at halftime and scored four goals in the second half to pull away.
Ray Beilman had a hat trick for the Elks, who improved to 11-0 this season and are looking for their second consecutive trip to the state tournament.
The third-seeded Badgers earned their spot in sectionals by winning a shootout at second-seeded Mukwonago.
Badger led 1-0 after Zion Walker scored in the 60th minute, but Mukwonago scored in the 84th to force overtime. After a scoreless extra session, the Badgers won the shootout 3-2 to advance.
Badger, 6-4-1 on the season, lost 3-1 to Elkhorn during the regular season.
ELKHORN 6, WESTOSHA 0
Westosha Central;0;0--6
Elkhorn;2;4--6
First Half
E--Luke Truesdale, 3:34. E--Luke Schoeneberg (FK), 43:41.
Second Half
E--Ray Beilman (Max Whiteman), 54:45. E--Beilman, 55:07. E--Beilman (Gavino Perez), 62:45. E--Perez (Schoeneberg), 73:37.
BADGER 1, MUKWONAGO 1 (Badger advances after winning shootout 3-2)
Lake Geneva Badger;0;1;0;0--1
Mukwonago;0;1;0;0--1
Second Half
B--Zion Walker, 60. M--Austin Alarcon, 84.
Saves--Nathan Buntrock (B) 10, Nolan Abels (M) 9.
- Delavan-Darien 4, Saint Thomas More 1--The top two ranked teams in Division 2 are headed for a sectional semifinal clash.
Delavan-Darien, ranked second and seeded second, scored three first-half goals to dispatch Saint Thomas More in a regional final Saturday and will play at top-seeded and top-ranked New Berlin Eisenhower in a sectional semifinal Thursday.
The Comets, who got goals from Jonathan Diaz, Estevan Colin, Yuniel Rodriguez and Geovanni Prado, improved to 9-2, with both losses coming to Elkhorn.
DELAVAN-DARIEN 4, SAINT THOMAS MORE 1
(At Lake Geneva Badger)
Saint Thomas More;0;1--1
Delavan-Darien;3;1--4
First Half
DD--Jonathan Diaz (Estevan Colin), 7:06. DD--Colin, 39:43. DD--Yuniel Rodriguez (Geovanni Prado), 42:06.
Second Half
STM--n/a, 50:10. DD--Prado, 85:06.
Saves--Hector Flores (DD) 5.
The Lake Geneva Badger boys cross country team continued its successful postseason run Saturday, winning a Division 1 sectional title at South Milwaukee.
Sophomore Jackson Albanese won the sectional title, turning in a time of 16:26.3 to beat Westosha’s Will Allen by 14 seconds.
Along with Albanese, Badger’s next top four runners—all juniors: Logan Wade, Demetrius Farmakis, Brody Kluge and Dom Alonzo—all finished in the top seven to help Badger dominate as a team with 23 points. Kenosha Indian Trail was second with 51.
The Division 1 state meet is Saturday at Hartland Arrowhead.
Elkhorn’s Davey also headed to Arrowhead
Elkhorn Area High junior Drew Davey will also compete at the D1 state meet.
Davey finished fifth in the Portage Sectional in 16:44.70 to grab one of the individual qualifier spots.
Onalaska junior Tyler Lee won the sectional in 16:27.88.
Elkhorn junior Riley Buchheit just missed out on a trip to state, finishing 12th in 17:19.24.
Parkview’s Crane headed to state
Parkview senior Avery Crane is headed to the WIAA Division 3 state cross country meet in West Salem.
Crane finished third at the D3 sectional at UW-Parkside on Saturday. He finished in a time of 17:43.6, 23 seconds behind winner Evan Finger of Dodgeland, to grab one of five individual qualifying spots.
In the D3 girls race at Parkside, Parkview senior Augie Pautsch was 33rd in 24:10.6.