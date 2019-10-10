A pair of early goals helped No. 4-ranked Madison West down visiting Janesville Craig in a Big Eight Conference boys soccer match Thursday.

The Regents scored twice in the opening 16 minutes and went on to win 4-0.

“West got us early with two sloppy goals,” Craig coach Garrett McCabe said. “We caught our composure and almost got one back late in the first half, but their keeper made a great save.

“They ran at us with speed all night, but we were able to hold the No. 4 team to a mediocre night.”

Craig’s Ty Bienema made 15 saves for the Cougars.

“He put his body on the line to keep us in the match,” McCabe said.

Craig wraps up its conference schedule Monday at Madison Memorial.

WEST 4, CRAIG 0Janesville Craig 0 0—0

Madison West 2 2—4

First HalfW—Ermakoff, 15. W—McGrath, 16.

Second HalfW—Jallow (Ermakoff), 46. W—Konde Gwo (Ermakoff), 66.

Saves—Ty Bienema (C) 15, Herrara (W) 2.

Madison Memorial at Janesville Parker—No report.