NEW BERLIN
New Berlin Eisenhower's soccer field has no lights.
Delavan-Darien and host Eisenhower started Thursday's boys WIAA Division 2 sectional semifinal match at 4 p.m. because of that.
But with the match tied 2-2 in overtime and with little daylight left, Delavan-Darien coach Mike Marse thought his team would have to come back Friday to finish the match on penalty kicks.
Estevan Colin had other ideas.
The junior forward ripped a shot past a sprawling Ryan Fleming to give the second-ranked Comets a 3-2 victory over the top-ranked team in the state and a berth in a sectional title game Saturday. Second-seeded Delavan-Darien plays third-seeded Grafton at 7 p.m. Saturday at Kewaskum.
"I've never been involved in anything like that where the lighting was as bad as it was there at the end," Colin said. "But you just had to adjust, and that's what we did all night."
Delavan-Darien trailed 2-0 early in the second half before storming back behind an aggressive attack that had Eisenhower on its heels for most of final 65 minutes.
After tying the game at 2-2 on Jonathan Diaz's blast at 79:46, the Comets won it when Colin snuck by a defender and whistled a shot past Eisenhower goalie Fleming.
"My goal at the end there happened because everybody did their job like they were supposed to," Colin said. "We stayed motivated, even when we got behind, and that's what we're going to continue to do."
The Comets trailed 2-0 six minutes into the second half but answered quickly less than two minutes later. Adrian Fonseca corralled the ball off a corner kick and flicked a shot past Fleming.
Delavan-Darien got the equalizer from Diaz and nearly won it in regulation if not for a spectacular save by Fleming late.
Delavan-Darien goalkeeper Hector Flores got hurt twice by his team's defensive miscues but made a number of big saves to keep his team in it.
Marse said his team is resilient and has a way of turning things on when it needs to.
"This is a really tight group that sticks together," Marse said. "The seniors have done a great job of leading this team, whether they're getting playing time or not.
"And with the way everything had built up tonight, nobody wanted to come back tomorrow to finish this. Now, we don't have to worry about it."
And now the Comets are a win away from their 10th state tournament appearance in program history and first since 2017.
DELAVAN-DARIEN 3, NEW BERLIN EISENHOWER 2 (OT)
Delavan-Darien;0;2;0;1--3
New Berlin Eisenhower;1;1;0;0--2
First Half
NBE--Stjepan Peharda 19:03
Second half
NBE--Jake DeFrance (Peharda) 51:17. DD--Adrian Fonseca (Alan Mendez) 53:03. DD--Jonathan Diaz (Jonathan Jaramillo) 70:46
Overtime
DD--Estevan Colin, 108.
Saves--Hector Flores (DD) 7.