Delavan-Darien is headed back to the WIAA boys soccer state tournament.
The Comets scored off a set piece minutes before halftime and held on from there to beat Grafton, 1-0, in a Division 2 sectional final Saturday at Kewaskum.
Delavan-Darien will play in the one-day, four-team state D2 tournament Saturday at Marshfield.
The four teams--Delavan-Darien, Medford, Sauk Prairie and Roncalli--will be seeded during a meeting Sunday.
It's the Comets' 10th qualification to the boys state soccer tournament and their first since 2017.
