Two Janesville Craig boys soccer players earned second-team all-Big Eight Conference honors.

Senior forward Gabe Rubine and senior midfielder Ivan Pacheco were each selected at second-team all-league picks.

Sun Prairie senior forward Kyle Hagerman was named the Big Eight’s player of the year. He had scored 47 goals heading into a sectional semifinal Thursday night.

Verona’s Chris Handrick is the coach of the year. The Wildcats went 7-0-2 to win the conference title.

All-Big Eight Conference boys soccer

FIRST TEAM

Forwards—Kyle Hagerman, sr., Sun Prairie; Jack Knight, jr., Verona; Ian Shi, sr., Madison West. Midfielders—Eliot Popkewitz, jr., Verona; Will Taylor, sr., Madison West; Max Walters, sr., Madison Memorial; Andrew Weddle, sr., Sun Prairie. Defenders—Sam Lynch, jr., Verona; Roberto Paredes, so., Madison East; Max Peeler, sr., Madison West; Sam Robertson, sr., Madison Memorial. Keeper—Alex Alvarado, sr., Madison West.

Player of the year—Kyle Hagerman, Sun Prairie

Coach of the year—Chris Handrick, Verona

SECOND TEAM

Forwards—Nick Lund, sr., Middleton; Bennett Luttinen, jr., Verona; Gabe Rubine, sr., Janesville Craig. Midfielders—Erick Antimo, so., Madison La Follette; Ivan Pacheco, sr., Janesville Craig; Bryce Schuster, sr., Middleton; Samuka Toure, sr., Madison East. Defenders—Mason Jordan, sr., Verona; Brett Schneider, jr., Madison La Follette; Peter Tuttle, jr., Middleton; Charlie Wagner, sr., Sun Prairie. Keeper—George Ohm, sr., Verona.

HONORABLE MENTION

Forwards—Jonathon Gamez, so., Verona; Ezra Joseph, so., Middleton; Sam Kopotic, sr., Sun Prairie. Midfielders—Sam Abreu, so., Verona; Ben Bauman, jr., Madison East; Cole Bell, sr., Madison Memorial; Bryan Lopez-Martinez, sr., Verona; Lorenzo Mancera, sr., Madison Memorial; Greg Pauly, sr., Middleton; Gannon Simonett, jr., Verona; Angel Tecuatl, jr., Madison La Follette; Jonathon Trilling, so., Sun Prairie; Brian Elliott, sr., Janesville Craig. Defenders—Cian Carlson, jr., Middleton; Lorenzo Canziani, sr., Madison West; Erik Genskow, jr., Madison Memorial; Blake Kalschuer, jr., Middleton; Diego Mancera, sr., Madison Memorial; Victor Bel, sr., Beloit Memorial; Andrew Shanahan, sr., Sun Prairie. Keepers—Ty Bienema, jr., Janesville Craig; Ben Scher, sr., Middleton; Armando Cadena, sr., Madison La Follette.

Tags

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse