Two Janesville Craig boys soccer players earned second-team all-Big Eight Conference honors.
Senior forward Gabe Rubine and senior midfielder Ivan Pacheco were each selected at second-team all-league picks.
Sun Prairie senior forward Kyle Hagerman was named the Big Eight’s player of the year. He had scored 47 goals heading into a sectional semifinal Thursday night.
Verona’s Chris Handrick is the coach of the year. The Wildcats went 7-0-2 to win the conference title.
All-Big Eight Conference boys soccer
FIRST TEAM
Forwards—Kyle Hagerman, sr., Sun Prairie; Jack Knight, jr., Verona; Ian Shi, sr., Madison West. Midfielders—Eliot Popkewitz, jr., Verona; Will Taylor, sr., Madison West; Max Walters, sr., Madison Memorial; Andrew Weddle, sr., Sun Prairie. Defenders—Sam Lynch, jr., Verona; Roberto Paredes, so., Madison East; Max Peeler, sr., Madison West; Sam Robertson, sr., Madison Memorial. Keeper—Alex Alvarado, sr., Madison West.
Player of the year—Kyle Hagerman, Sun Prairie
Coach of the year—Chris Handrick, Verona
SECOND TEAM
Forwards—Nick Lund, sr., Middleton; Bennett Luttinen, jr., Verona; Gabe Rubine, sr., Janesville Craig. Midfielders—Erick Antimo, so., Madison La Follette; Ivan Pacheco, sr., Janesville Craig; Bryce Schuster, sr., Middleton; Samuka Toure, sr., Madison East. Defenders—Mason Jordan, sr., Verona; Brett Schneider, jr., Madison La Follette; Peter Tuttle, jr., Middleton; Charlie Wagner, sr., Sun Prairie. Keeper—George Ohm, sr., Verona.
HONORABLE MENTION
Forwards—Jonathon Gamez, so., Verona; Ezra Joseph, so., Middleton; Sam Kopotic, sr., Sun Prairie. Midfielders—Sam Abreu, so., Verona; Ben Bauman, jr., Madison East; Cole Bell, sr., Madison Memorial; Bryan Lopez-Martinez, sr., Verona; Lorenzo Mancera, sr., Madison Memorial; Greg Pauly, sr., Middleton; Gannon Simonett, jr., Verona; Angel Tecuatl, jr., Madison La Follette; Jonathon Trilling, so., Sun Prairie; Brian Elliott, sr., Janesville Craig. Defenders—Cian Carlson, jr., Middleton; Lorenzo Canziani, sr., Madison West; Erik Genskow, jr., Madison Memorial; Blake Kalschuer, jr., Middleton; Diego Mancera, sr., Madison Memorial; Victor Bel, sr., Beloit Memorial; Andrew Shanahan, sr., Sun Prairie. Keepers—Ty Bienema, jr., Janesville Craig; Ben Scher, sr., Middleton; Armando Cadena, sr., Madison La Follette.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse