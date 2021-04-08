Both the Janesville Craig and Janesville Parker boys soccer teams wound up on the wrong end of clean sheets Thursday night.
The Cougars were shut out, 5-0, at home against Sun Prairie.
The Vikings were blanked, 12-0, at Verona.
Craig fell behind in the third minute and never recovered. It is now 0-2 on the season.
"The difference was Sun Prairie's quality on their final product. They finished chances that we did not," Craig coach Garrett McCabe said. "Center backs Luke Brown and Max Werner had a tall task tonight against Sun Prairie's dynamic front line, and they put in a valiant effort."
Parker's match was its season opener. Verona scored twice in the opening two minutes and led 9-0 at halftime.
The two city teams will meet in a rivalry matchup at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Parker.
SUN PRAIRIE 5, CRAIG 0
Sun Prairie;3;2--5
Janesville Craig;0;0--0
First Half
SP--Riley Stevens (Logan Parrish), 2:13. SP--Jacob Franz, 23:07. SP--own goal, 42:37.
Second Half
SP--Gabe Young 53:32. SP--Carson Schmoldt, 61:01.
Saves--Tanner Scherer (SP) 2, Carson Ganter (SP) 6, Reed Kelly (C) 4, Mason Hammett (C) 3.
VERONA 12, PARKER 0
Janesville Parker;0;0—0
Verona;9;3—12
First half
V: Gamez (Love), 0:46; Gamez (Heilman), 1:45; Gamez (Luttinen), 15:30; Heilman (Gamez), 15:45; Maradiaga (Bruce), 24:25; Maradiaga (Abreu), 27:27; Maradiaga (Hook), 40:19; Hook (Maradiaga), 42:36; Abreu (Maradiaga), 43:20.
Second half
V: Gamez, 49:36; Heilman (Gamez), 68:52; Luttinen, 72:58.