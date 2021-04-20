Both Janesville Craig’s and Janesville Parker’s boys soccer teams had a rough night Tuesday.
Parker was blanked 10-0 at home by Sun Prairie, while Craig lost 7-1 to Middleton. Both nonconference matches were part of the alternate fall season.
Craig trailed 6-0 at half but avoided the shutout on Alan Pachecho’s goal in the 72nd minute.
Ezra Joseph had a hat trick in the win for Middleton (3-2).
Craig (1-4) plays at Milton on Saturday.
Parker gave up five goals in each half in falling to 0-4 on the season.
The Vikings host Middleton on Thursday.
MIDDLETON 7, CRAIG 1Middleton 6 1—7
Janesville Craig 0 1—1
First HalfM—Joseph (Tutewohl) 5:00. M—Vanden Boom 15:00. M—Gibson (Joseph) 17:00. M—Vanden Boom (Quamme) 27:00. M—Joseph 30:00. M—Joseph (Quamme) 35:00.
Second HalfC—Pachecho 70:00. M—Goldberg (Campos) 78:00
Saves—Meyers (M) 3
SUN PRAIRIE 10, PARKER 0Sun Prairie 5 5—10
Janesville Parker 0 0—0
First HalfSP—Trilling 5:30. M—Trilling (Stevens) 13:40. SP—Franz (Parrish) 24:03. SP—Franz (RIce) 31:04. SP—Rudnicki (Scherer) 43:46
Second HalfSP—N. Vong (Franks) 52:20. SP—Vong (Karls) 57:16. SP—G. Vong (Rice) 61:04. SP—Nolan (Thomas) 61:54. SP—Franz 69:07
Saves—Ganter (SP) 2, Bradley (P) 8