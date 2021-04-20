Janesville Craig and Janesville Parker’s boys soccer team had rough nights Tuesday.

Parker was blanked 10-0 by Sun Prairie at home, while Craig fell 7-1 to Middleton. Both were nonconference matches as part of the alternate fall season.

The Cougars trailed 6-0 at half but avoided the shutout on Alan Pachecho’s goal in the 78th minute.

Ezra Joseph had a hat trick for Middleton (3-2).

Craig (1-4) plays at Milton on Saturday.

Parker gave up five goals each half in falling to 0-4.

The Vikings host Middleton on Thursda

MIDDLETON 7, CRAIG 1

Middleton;6;1–7

Janesville Craig;0;1–1

First Half

M—Joseph (Tutewchi) 5:00. M—Vanden Boom 15:00. M—Gibson (Joseph) 17:00. M—Vanden Boom (Quamme) 27:00. M—Joseph 30:00. M—Joseph (Quamme) 35:00.

Second Half

C—Pacheco 70:0.:M—Goldberg (Campos) 78:00

Saves—Meyers (M) 3

SUN PRAIRIE 10, PARKER 0

Sun Prairie;5;5–10

Janesville Parker;0;0–0

First Half

SP—Trilling 5:30. SP—Trilling (Stevens) 13:40. SP—Franz (Parrish) 24:00. SP--Franz (Rice) 31:94. SP—Rudnicki (Scherer) 43:00

Second Half

SP—Vong (Franks) 52:50. SP—Vong (Karls) 57:16. SP—G. Vong (Rice) 61:00. SP—Nolan (Thomas) 61:54. SP—Franz 69:07

Saves—Ganter (SP) 2, Bradley (P) 8