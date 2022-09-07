Craig, Parker lose in Big Eight boys soccer matches Gazette staff Sep 7, 2022 Sep 7, 2022 Updated 51 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Janesville Craig and Janesville Parker came up short in Big Eight Conference boys soccer matches Tuesday night.At Craig, Madison West held off the Cougars 2-1.Parker fell 11-0 to Madison Memorial.Craig got a goal from Stephen Kaster but could not get the equalizer in losing to the Regents."We played a good game against a tough opponent," Craig first-year coach Josh Hammen said."The results isn't what we were looking for, but the boys played great, showing a lot of passion and drive."Finnegan Dillon made six saves for Craig.Parker had no answer for Big Eight powerhouse Memorial. The Spartans led 6-0 at half."The Spartans are tough competitors," Parker coach Rudy Cisneros said. "We had some opportunities in the attacking third but were unable to finish."The Vikings showed that they can play hard with gutsy performances in our midfield and defensive lines." Sign up for our Sports Update email newsletter!Get the latest sports news delivered right to your inbox six days a week. SIGN UP NOW SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Underage use, defaced property mark Bird scooters' first weeks in Janesville Intermodal rail site at JATCO property could be start of larger development Death notices for Sept. 2, 2022 Death notices for Sep. 6, 2022 Death notices for Sept. 1, 2022 Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form