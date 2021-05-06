Janesville Craig's boys soccer team won a regional title Thursday night.
Andre Alvarez-Jacobs scored in the 75th minute to break a 1-1 tie and lead Craig to a 2-1 win over Milton in a WIAA Division 1 alternate fall season regional final game.
Craig plays at Beloit Memorial at 11 a.m. Saturday in a sectional semi-final game, The winner plays at 7 p.m. Saturday against the winner of the Racine Case vs. Racine Horlick game with a state berth on the line.
Beloit beat Craig 6-3 and 2-0 during the regular season.
"I think with a win like we had tonight, our guys have good momentum going into Saturday," Craig coach Garrett McCabe said. "They're hungry and know that they have a chance to go to state.
"Both games with Beloit were pretty close, and we're playing much better now that we did earlier in the year."
Reed Kelly made five saves for Craig to pick up the win, while Alan Pacheco scored Craig's first-half goal.
CRAIG 2, MILTON 1
Milton;1;0--1
Janesville Craig;1;1--2
First Half
C--Alan Pacheco (free kick) 25:00
Second Half
M--Deegan Riley. C--Andre Alvarez-Jacobs (Chase Currie) 75:00
Saves--Reed Kelly (C) 5
- Beloit 11, Parker 1--Despite scoring just 33 seconds into the game, the season came to an end Thursday night for Janesville Parker's boys soccer team.
Beloit Memorial scored seven first-half goals en route to an 11-1 win in a WIAA Division 1 alternate fall season regional title game.
Beloit hosts Janesville Craig on Saturday in a sectional semifinal game.
BELOIT 11, PARKER 1
Janesville Parker;1;0--1
Beloit Memorial;7;4--11
First Half
P--n/a :33. B--Denu (Leon) 11:21. B--Munoz 20:54. B--Leon (Denu) 30:11. B--Denu 32:41. B--Moore (Munoz) 33:33. B--Leon 38:45. B--Sala (Leon) 44:49
Second Half
B--Denu (Munoz) 48:23. B--Leon (Denu) 60:12. B--Denu 70:48. B--Munoz 84:39.
Saves--Warda (P) 13, Melendez (B) 2
- Girls soccer
Madison East scored four goals in a five-minute span in the second half to pull away for a 7-0 victory against visiting Janesville Parker in a Big Eight Conference girls soccer match Thursday night.
Parker coach Jenna Rosienski said Isabella Tobermann again played well in goal for the Vikings.
"She had an outstanding game tonight," Rosienski said.
"It was one of the better games we have played," Rosienski said. "It was 3-0 for a long while, but then they had that stretch. We're improving every game.
The Vikings play Milton at home at 10 a.m. Saturday.