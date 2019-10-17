Janesville Craig’s boys soccer regular season came to an end Thursday with a shutout loss to Mukwonago.

The Indians scored a pair of second-half goals to beat the host Cougars 2-0 in a nonconference match.

Mukwonago scored on a penalty kick in the 51st minute and doubled its lead 17 minutes later.

“The boys played very well and were only kept off the score sheet by a few really spectacular saves by the Mukwonago keeper,” Craig coach Garrett McCabe said. “I’m proud of the boys and their resilience during tough times and with a handful of injuries to some key players. Everyone has banded together.”

Craig opens WIAA Division 1 tournament play as the No. 14 seed playing at No. 3-seeded Madison East at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Breese Stevens Field.

MUKWONAGO 2, CRAIG 0Mukwonago 0 2—2

Janesville Craig 0 0—0

Second HalfM—Tyler Nelson (M), PK, 50:11. M—Cody Peterson, 68:02.

Saves—Ryan Snyder (M) 2, Ty Bienema (C) 5.