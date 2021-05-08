The season came to an end Saturday for Janesville Craig's boys soccer team.
Beloit Memorial scored four unanswered goals in the second half in pulling away for a 5-1 win in a WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinal game.
Omar Munoz scored twice for the Purple Knights, while Baylor Denu had a goal and two assists.
Craig, which finished 4-7, tied the match at 1-1 early in the second half on Kent Espinoza's unassisted goal.
Beloit took the lead for in the 55th minute on Munoz's first goal, and he made it 3-1 at 69:00 on an assist from Denu.
Reed Kelly made 10 saves for Craig.
BELOIT 5, CRAIG 1
Janesville Craig;0;1--1
Beloit Memorial;1;4--5
First Half
B--Baylor Denu 23:35
Second Half
C--Kent Espinoza 50:00. B--Omar Munoz (Rosario Escalera) 55:48. B--Munoz (Denu) 69:00. B--Eamonn Rougvie (Denu) 70:00. B--Escalera ) 77:50
Saves--Reed Kelly (C) 10, Leonzo Melendrez (B) 3