Garrett McCabe is not hiding his optimism.
Janesville Craig’s head boys soccer coach remembers how it felt when it seemed the Cougars might not have a season this school year.
And he also has a bevy of returning players that should make Craig fun to watch during the alternate fall season.
“I am optimistic. Myself, the other coaches, the kids, the message we’ve had is we’re just going to roll with the punches,” McCabe said. “It’s going to be strange at times and different than normal. But we’re going to make the best out of this, because we don’t want to waste the opportunity.”
That opportunity begins today with a game against Beloit in Rockford.
The Cougars, who went 5-15-1 in the fall of 2019, currently have eight matches on the schedule, which basically runs the month of April before a WIAA postseason.
“They’re just excited to be out there; they understand they’ve got a really nice opportunity just being able to play,” McCabe said. “I can’t imagine being the kids who have lost their season completely.”
Craig will be looking to increase its offensive firepower after scoring just 17 goals last season.
Alan Pacheco, who led the way with three goals, was out or limited for much of the season due to injury but is among several returners who could help lead the attack during his senior year.
“He can just take a game over,” McCabe said. “It was a shock to our system last year when we lost him with a broken wrist. We felt that from an attacking standpoint.”
McCabe said other senior leaders who will play key roles include midfielder Griffin March, defender Caiden Kennedy and versatile players Kevin Espinoza and Chase Currie.
“Chase did a little center back play last year, but he is huge and has grown even more in the offseason, and he’s an attacker at heart,” McCabe said. “Now he’ll run up top as a forward and score some good goals for us.
“Kevin is super fast and can run for days.”
Returning juniors include Andre Alvarez, Cole Vesley, Joel Jaramillo and Max Werner.
McCabe expects sophomores Gabriel Diaz and Kent Espinoza to take a step forward after getting their feet wet as a freshman.
“He’s got tons of heart, and now he’s gained a lot of size and strength, too,” McCabe said. “Kent, you can just tell he gained confidence after playing against 18-year-olds last year.
“We’re going to have some really dynamic guys playing in the middle of the field that have worked well together so far in the days we’ve had.”
One new face that should be in that mix, as well, is freshman midfielder Stephen Kaster.
Junior Reed Kelly returns to man the goalkeeper post for the Cougars.
“He split time, but this year he is our No. 1,” McCabe said. “He’s huge, he’s long, fast on his feet, quick reflexes. He’s a huge presence in there.”
There will also be a new face on the Craig sideline. With Casey Berg taking the reins for the Craig girls program, former Cougars player Hozai Ceballos has been tapped as the top assistant.
Between a slight new mix of coaching and a strong group of returning players, the Cougars believe they have plenty of reasons to be optimistic.