Janesville Craig's boys soccer team picked up its second win of the alternate fall season Thursday night.
Gabriel Diaz had a hat trick to lead the Cougars to a 7-0 nonconference win over Racine Park.
Craig (2-4) took a 4-0 halftime lead thanks to two goals from Diaz and one each from Steohen Kaster and Alan Pachecho.
Joe Richardson made eight saves to earn the shutout win.
"It was a good outing from the boys," Craig coach Garrett McCabe said. "We had great buildup play that lead to a lot of scoring opportunities.
"It was good preparation for Saturday at Milton and then our last week of the regular season next week."
CRAIG 7, PARK 0
Janesville Craig;4;3--7
Racine Park;0;0--0
First Half
C--Gabriel Diaz (Chase Currie) 1:42. C--Stephen Kaster 13:33. C--Diaz (Kent Espinoza) 20:14. C--Alan Pachecho 30:58
Second Half
C--David Villa-Perez 62:35. C--Mark Anthony-Aranda (Espinoza) 68:20. C--Diaz 79:40
Saves--Joe Richardson (C) 8, Jose Zuvala (RP) 49