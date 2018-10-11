Janesville Craig’s boys soccer team don’t need to dig up any film on their opponent for the first round of the WIAA tournament.
The Cougars got a first-hand look Thursday night.
One day after the seeding meeting that determined Craig would go on the road to face Madison East, the two teams met for a preview. The Purgolders scored twice in the second half, coming from behind to win 3-1 in a Big Eight Conference finale.
“We are fortunate to play East again on Tuesday for the first game of regionals, because now we know exactly what to prepare for,” Craig coach Garrett McCabe said. “We can use the weekend to heal and make the subtle corrections needed.”
The Cougars jumped in front in the 30th minute on a goal by AJ Anhold from Andrew Torres.
East knotted the game at one just before halftime. It then scored two goals in just over nine minutes late in the second half to pull away.
“We played without a handful of players today, so we were limited on subs but everyone stepped up and gave max effort in the cold,” McCabe said.
Craig and East meet again Tuesday night at Breese Stevens Field.
EAST 3, CRAIG 1
Janesville Craig 1 0—1
Madison East 1 2—3
First half
C—AJ Anhold (Andrew Torres), 29:33. E—Miles Kimbell, 44:05.
Second half
E—Jason Cervantes, 70:35. E—Jorby Foueppe, 79:38.
Saves—Reed Kelly (C) 6, Richard Hernandez (E) 2.
