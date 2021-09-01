The Janesville Craig boys soccer team got its first win of the 2021 season Tuesday night at home, defeating Whitewater, 5-2.

With the victory, Craig evened its record at 1-1 on the young season.

“It was a dramatic turnaround from Saturday,” Craig head coach Garrett McCabe said. “Our overall team performance was excellent.”

The two goals given up by the Cougars, McCabe said, were preventable.

Craig got out to an early 2-0 lead on first-half goals by Gabriel Diaz and Stephen Kaster (assist by Angel Carillo-Mora).

Whitewater added a goal to trail 2-1 at intermission.

Craig expanded its lead to 4-1 early in the second half on a pair of goals by Kent Espinoza (assists by Mark Anthony Aranda and Kaster).

Craig added an own goal by Whitewater late, and the Whippets had a second-half goal. Reed Kelly and Joe Richardson split time in the net for Craig, each recording a pair of saves.

JANESVILLE CRAIG 5, WHITEWATER 2 Whitewater 2 3—5 Craig 2 0—2 First half

C—Gabriel Diaz

C—Stephen Kaster (Angel Carillo-Mendoza)

W—#10

Second half

C—Kent Espinoza (Mark Anthony Aranda)

C—Espinoza (Kaster)

W—#6.

C—Own goal

Saves: Reed Kelly (C) 2; Joe Richardson (C) 2.

Parker falls in meet with Middleton, Madison West

The Janesville Parker girls golf team finished third in a 3-way meet with Middleton and Madison West on Tuesday at Odana.

Middleton won the meet with 312. Madison West was second with 397 followed by the Vikings just behind with 397.

MIDDLETON 312, MADISON WEST 394, JANESVILLE PARKER 397

Middleton—Ellie French 72; Vivian Cressman 77; Amanda Beckman 77; Abby Schroeder 86; Milanne Dahmen 88.

Madison West—Brooklyn Fleming 77; Ava Rikkers 99; Brenna Butler 100; Eliza Marcus 118.

Janesville Parker—Sarah Zimmerman 92; Bailey Carson 98; Madelyn Olson 101; Macy Grover 106; McKenna Haenel 113.

