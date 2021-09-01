Sorry, an error occurred.
Janesville Craig’s Mark Anthony Aranda moves the ball up towards the goal while defended by Whitewater’s Elijah Grall during their game in Janesville on Tuesday, Aug. 31.
Whitewater’s Ramon Wence, left, and Janesville Craig’s Gabriel Diaz both try for the header during their game in Janesville on Tuesday, Aug. 31.
Janesville Craig’s Gabriel Diaz (14) celebrates with teammates after scoring in the first half of their home game against Whitewater on Tuesday.
Whitewater goalie Henry Mortimer catches the ball between Janesville Craig’s Alex Currie and Gabriel Diaz during their game in Janesville on Tuesday, Aug. 31.
Whitewater goalie Henry Mortimer makes the diving grab for the ball during their game away against Janesville Craig on Tuesday, Aug. 31.
Janesville Craig’s Stephen Kaster, left, and Whitewater’s Elijah Grall battle for control of the ball during the first half of their game in Janesville on Tuesday, Aug. 31.
Janesville Craig’s Gabriel Diaz (14) scores on a kick in the first half of their home game against Whitewater on Tuesday, Aug. 31.
The Janesville Craig boys soccer team got its first win of the 2021 season Tuesday night at home, defeating Whitewater, 5-2.
With the victory, Craig evened its record at 1-1 on the young season.
“It was a dramatic turnaround from Saturday,” Craig head coach Garrett McCabe said. “Our overall team performance was excellent.”
The two goals given up by the Cougars, McCabe said, were preventable.
Craig got out to an early 2-0 lead on first-half goals by Gabriel Diaz and Stephen Kaster (assist by Angel Carillo-Mora).
Whitewater added a goal to trail 2-1 at intermission.
Craig expanded its lead to 4-1 early in the second half on a pair of goals by Kent Espinoza (assists by Mark Anthony Aranda and Kaster).
Craig added an own goal by Whitewater late, and the Whippets had a second-half goal. Reed Kelly and Joe Richardson split time in the net for Craig, each recording a pair of saves.
C—Gabriel Diaz
C—Stephen Kaster (Angel Carillo-Mendoza)
W—#10
C—Kent Espinoza (Mark Anthony Aranda)
C—Espinoza (Kaster)
W—#6.
C—Own goal
Saves: Reed Kelly (C) 2; Joe Richardson (C) 2.
The Janesville Parker girls golf team finished third in a 3-way meet with Middleton and Madison West on Tuesday at Odana.
Middleton won the meet with 312. Madison West was second with 397 followed by the Vikings just behind with 397.
MIDDLETON 312, MADISON WEST 394, JANESVILLE PARKER 397
Middleton—Ellie French 72; Vivian Cressman 77; Amanda Beckman 77; Abby Schroeder 86; Milanne Dahmen 88.
Madison West—Brooklyn Fleming 77; Ava Rikkers 99; Brenna Butler 100; Eliza Marcus 118.
Janesville Parker—Sarah Zimmerman 92; Bailey Carson 98; Madelyn Olson 101; Macy Grover 106; McKenna Haenel 113.
