JANESVILLE

Garrett McCabe said he comes into each season with “modest expectations.”

Until he can see his team in action during the regular season, he tries not to get too excited about how it looks during preseason training.

But the Janesville Craig boys soccer team’s head coach came away impressed with what he saw Saturday during an alumni scrimmage.

Maybe modest has turned into cautiously optimistic.

“To come out on Saturday and with the first couple training sessions, they are way ahead of my planned expectations,” McCabe said Monday evening. “Sometimes it’s beyond the Xs and the Os, you just hope guys have good chemistry on the field.

“It’s different than past years.”

The Cougars host Whitewater today in their season opener.

For the second straight campaign, Craig will field an experienced group of attacking players and a young defense. The Cougars won seven games in 2018 and finished eighth in the 10-team Big Eight Conference.

McCabe wants his team to be more flexible this season.

Craig switched to a 4-3-3 system last year and will stick with that formation as a base, but they will be capable of morphing into a 4-5-1, 3-5-2 or 4-4-2 depending on opponent and game situation, McCabe said.

“The boys are going to be expected to know how to play all four,” McCabe said. “Depending on personnel and opponent, we can switch at the drop of a hat.”

Having versatile players makes McCabe’s job easier. Senior AJ Anhold and junior Griffin March, both defenders last season, will be moving to the midfield, while junior Chase Currie will slide into a defensive role after playing mostly as a forward.

“He’s never played in the back, but it kind of came natural to him,” McCabe said of Currie.

Senior Alan Pacheco, senior Rodrigo Villanueva and sophomore Melvin Garcia Barranco anchor Craig’s midfield, while promising freshman Kent Espinoza is already pushing for playing time, McCabe said.

“We have plenty of firepower this year; we’re going to make games interesting,” McCabe said.

Junior center back Luke Brown leads Craig’s defense. Junior Caiden Kennedy, sophomore Max Werner and center back junior Tim Sheetz are also expected to start today’s season opener against Whitewater.

McCabe likes what Drexler Pearson brings to the attack, calling the junior forward a “bulldog.” Freshman Gabriel Diaz will also see plenty of playing time early.

“I noticed him over the summer watching some of the offseason stuff the boys did,” McCabe said of Diaz. “He immediately stood out with his first touch and his finishing ability in tight-traffic areas.”

Senior Ty Bienema will start in goal for the second straight season, with Reed Kelly serving as the No. 2.

“He has improved drastically every year he has played for us,” McCabe said of Bienema, who recorded three clean sheets in 2018. “The boys look to him and they feed off his energy.”

Bienema and Villanueva are Craig’s captains this season.

Let’s survey the rest of the local soccer scene as opening day arrives:

Parker trying to leave cellar

Janesville Parker was outscored 174-8 last season and struggled to a 1-17 record. The Vikings also finished last in the Big Eight for the seventh straight season.

Neither Craig nor Parker has finished higher than seventh in the Big Eight since the Cougars clawed their way to that position in 2015.

Parker opens the season tonight with a nonconference match at Evansville. Junior forward David Zavala is back after leading the Vikings with five goals last season. Sophomore keeper Jake Naber will start in goal again.

Zavala made an extra point as Parker's kicker when the football team opened its season Friday.

Second-year head coach Jason Augustine did not respond to multiple interview requests for this story.