Evansville’s boys soccer season came to an end in a sectional semifinal in Wisconsin Dells on Thursday.
The second-seeded Chiefs scored three times in the opening eight minutes of the match, including two goals by Edwin Rivas, to quickly dash the third-seeded Blue Devils’ hopes of advancing.
The sectional semifinal was the second time Evansville (13-8-2 overall, 5-4 Rock Valley) faced Wisconsin Dells (16-1, 7-1 Capitol North) in 2022, losing 2-0 to the Chiefs in the Blue Devils’ season opener.
Noah Demel scored toward the end of the first half off an assist from Drew Walker to restore some glimmer of hope, but Wisconsin Dells pushed its lead back to three in the 52nd minute.
“The boys didn’t start off as strong as we wanted but once we got into the games we started to (attack) and created chances,” Evansville coach Brandon Jerstad said. “The boys never gave up and fought (until) the end of the game. I am extremely proud of the boys and the success they had this season.”
WISCONSIN DELLS 4, EVANSVILLE 1Evansville 1 0 — 1
Wisconsin Dells 3 1 — 4
FIRST HALFWD—Edwin Rivas (Manroop Benipal), 3:00.
WD—Benipal (Rivas), 6:00.
WD—Rivas, 8:00.
E—Noah Demel (Drew Walker), 36:00.
SECOND HALFWP—Yair Perez Ruiz, 52:00.
Sign up for our Sports Update email newsletter!
Get the latest sports news delivered right to your inbox six days a week.