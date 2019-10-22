The high school boys soccer season came to an end for Janesville’s high school programs Tuesday night.

Janesville Craig lost 5-0 and Janesville Parker lost 10-0 in WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal games.

Josh Cervantes and Davis Nelson each scored twice to lead third-seeded Madison East over Craig. Ty Bienema had 10 saves for the Cougars.

Top-seeded Verona downed Parker 10-0 behind three goals apiece from Eliot Popkewitz and Jorge Lagunes.

EAST 5, CRAIG 0Janesville Craig 0 0—0

Madison East 3 2—5

First halfE—Josh Cervantes (Robby Paredes), 2. E—Davis Nelson (Jordy Foueppe), 21. E—Own goal.

Second halfE—Cervantes (Davey Blair), 63. E—Nelson (Miles Kimball), 71.

Saves—Ty Bienema (C) 10, Richard Hernandez (E) 1, Ale Malterer (E) 1.

VERONA 10, PARKER 0Janesville Parker 0 0—0

Verona 8 2—10

First halfV—Jack Knight (Eliot Popkewitz), 10. V—Popkewitz (Jonathan Gamez), 12. V—Jorge Lagunes (Diego Luna), 26. V—Lagunes (Ryan Love), 30. V—Sam Lynch (Popkewitz), 31. V—Lagunes, 34. V—Knight (Alex Sarabia), 38. V—Jack Heilman (Knight), 40.

Second halfV—Popkewitz (Bennett Luttinen), 56. V—Popkewitz (Gamez), 53.

Saves—Parker Karpes (P) 18, Nate Hanson and Owen Gibson (V), 0 each.

Oconomowoc 4, Badger 2—OJ Diaz and Henry Blay had the goals for the 13th-seeded Badgers, who got 12 saves from Nathan Buntrock.

OCONOMOWOC 4, BADGER 2Lake Geneva Badger 0 2—2

Oconomowoc 2 2—4

First halfO—Cameron Hardesty (Xavier Bishop), 7. O—Bishop (Logan Lazar), 32.

Second halfO—Daniel Brenneck, 53. B—OJ Diaz, 62. O—Hardesty (Alexander Gall), 77. B—Henry Blay (Noel Suarez), 81.

Saves—Nathan Buntrock (B) 12, Asher Harris (O) 3.

Division 2

Elkhorn 14, Wilmot 0—The top-seeded Elks cruised in their opener against their Southern Lakes Conference rival.

Ray Beilman and Devon Davey each scored three goals.

Elkhorn will face eighth-seeded Stoughton in a regional final at 1 p.m. Saturday.

ELKHORN 14, WILMOT 0Wilmot 0 0—0

Elkhorn 14 0—14

Elkhorn scorers: Ray Beilman (3), Devon Davey (3), Gavino Perez (2), Luis Roman (2), Sean Ahler, Luke Truesdale, Ariel Mora, Luke Schoeneberg.

Division 3

Edgerton, Big Foot advance—In Division 3, both Edgerton and Walworth Big Foot won in regional quarterfinal matches.

The 16th-seeded Crimson Tide won 9-0 over 17th-seeded Adams-Friendship and will face top-seeded McFarland in a regional semifinal Thursday.

The 15th-seeded Chiefs won 2-1 over 18th-seeded Milwaukee School of Languages and will face second-seeded Catholic Memorial in a regional semifinal Thursday.

Box scores from those matches were not reported.