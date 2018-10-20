Elkhorn Area High's boys soccer team blanked Stoughton 6-0 on Saturday to win a WIAA Division 2 regional title and extend its shutout streak to eight games. 

The Elks (16-1-2) haven't conceded a goal since Sept. 20. 

Game stats were not reported. 

Elkhorn will host third-seeded Waunakee on Thursday in a sectional semifinal. 

  • Oregon 3, Milton 0--The Badger South Conference champions shut out the Red Hawks for the second time this season in a Division 2 regional final. 

Oregon (17-2-1) is two wins away from returning to the state tournament. Milton (8-8-3) was outscored 11-0 in two October meetings with the Panthers.

Game stats were not reported. 

  • Edgewood 1, Evansville 0--Michael Meriggioli's goal in the 83rd minute saved the second-seeded Crusaders from being upset by the seventh-seeded Blue Devils in a Division 3 regional final. 

Mason Huff made 12 saves for Evansville (8-8-4). Edgewood (10-5-3) will host Mount Horeb in a sectional semifinal Thursday. 

EDGEWOOD 1, EVANSVILLE 0

Evansville;0;0--0

Edgewood;0;1--1

Second half

Edge--Michael Meriggioli (Zach Madson), 82:09.

Saves--Mason Huff (Evan) 12, Sean O'connor (Edge) 8. 

  • New Berlin West 2, Delavan-Darien 1--The Comets' bid for a return trip to the state tournament ended with a road loss in a Division 3 regional final to the Vikings. 

Delavan-Darien (15-6-4) had its streak of four straight regional title snapped. New Berlin West (15-3-3), ranked No. 1 in the state in the final regular-season WSCA Coaches Poll, will play in a sectional semifinal Thursday. 

Game stats were not reported. 

