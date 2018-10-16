Elkhorn won big in its postseason opener Tuesday evening.
Luke Umnus recorded a hat trick and six others players scored as the Elks crushed Poynette/Portage 11-0 in a WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal.
The Elks (15-1-2) scored nine goals in the first half.
Second-seeded Elkhorn hosts seventh-seeded Stoughton in a regional final Saturday at 1 p.m.
ELKHORN 11, POYNETTE/PORTAGE 0
Poynette/Portage 0 0—0
Elkhorn 9 2—11
First half
E—Luis Roman (Alec Birbaum), 1:39. E—Roman (Luke Umnus), 3:32. E—Cole Reece, 16:34. E—Adam Reigle, 19:49. E—L. Umnus (Birbaum), 24:02. E—Luke Schoeneberg, 29:48. E—Devon Davey, 35:46. E—L. Umnus (Danny Stilling), 38:27. E—Reigle (Schoeneberg), 40:21.
Second half
E—L. Umnus, 44:41. E—Vince Umnus, 44:56.
Milton 3, Baraboo 0—The Red Hawks blanked the Thunderbirds to set up a rematch with Oregon on Saturday.
Milton (8-7-3) lost to the Badger South Conference champions 6-0 on Oct. 2 but will have another chance to upset the Panthers on Saturday in a Division 2 regional final.
Game stats were not reported.
Division 1
Sun Prairie 9, Badger 2—The Cardinals overpowered the Badgers in a Division 1 regional semifinal.
Kyle Hagerman scored five goals to lead fifth-seeded Sun Prairie, which will face Middleton on Saturday.
Cole Goff and Zack Simmons each scored for Badger (7-10-0).
SUN PRAIRIE 9, BADGER 2
Badger 1 1—2
Sun Prairie 4 5—9
First half
SP—Kyle Hagerman (Bubacarr Bah), 20:00. SP—Hagerman, 28:00. B—Cole Goff, 34:00. SP—Hagerman (Logan Parrish), 36:00. SP—Hagerman (Andrew Weddle), 38:00.
Second half
SP—Hagerman (Charlie Wagner), 52:00. SP—Sam Kopotic (Wagner), 53:00. SP—Wagner, 60:00. B—Zach Simmons, pk, 78:00. SP—Ben Risseeuw (Garrett Franks), 82:00. SP—Luke Baker, 90:00.
Saves—Addison Hochevar (B) 9, Tanner Scherer (SP) 3, Ryan Traut (SP) 1.
Verona 12, Janesville Parker 0—The Big Eight champions rolled past the Vikings (1-17-0) in a Division 1 regional semifinal.
Game stats were not provided.
Verona will face Oconomowoc in a regional final Saturday.
Division 3
Edgerton 1 (4-2), Adams-Friendship 1—The Crimson Tide won a penalty shootout, 4-2, for their first victory of the season.
Edgerton (1-14-1) will face top-seeded McFarland in a Division 3 regional semifinal Thursday.
