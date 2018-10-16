Elkhorn won big in its postseason opener Tuesday evening.

Luke Umnus recorded a hat trick and six others players scored as the Elks crushed Poynette/Portage 11-0 in a WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal.

The Elks (15-1-2) scored nine goals in the first half.

Second-seeded Elkhorn hosts seventh-seeded Stoughton in a regional final Saturday at 1 p.m.

ELKHORN 11, POYNETTE/PORTAGE 0

Poynette/Portage 0 0—0

Elkhorn 9 2—11

First half

E—Luis Roman (Alec Birbaum), 1:39. E—Roman (Luke Umnus), 3:32. E—Cole Reece, 16:34. E—Adam Reigle, 19:49. E—L. Umnus (Birbaum), 24:02. E—Luke Schoeneberg, 29:48. E—Devon Davey, 35:46. E—L. Umnus (Danny Stilling), 38:27. E—Reigle (Schoeneberg), 40:21.

Second half

E—L. Umnus, 44:41. E—Vince Umnus, 44:56.

Milton 3, Baraboo 0—The Red Hawks blanked the Thunderbirds to set up a rematch with Oregon on Saturday.

Milton (8-7-3) lost to the Badger South Conference champions 6-0 on Oct. 2 but will have another chance to upset the Panthers on Saturday in a Division 2 regional final.

Game stats were not reported.

Division 1

Sun Prairie 9, Badger 2—The Cardinals overpowered the Badgers in a Division 1 regional semifinal.

Kyle Hagerman scored five goals to lead fifth-seeded Sun Prairie, which will face Middleton on Saturday.

Cole Goff and Zack Simmons each scored for Badger (7-10-0).

SUN PRAIRIE 9, BADGER 2

Badger 1 1—2

Sun Prairie 4 5—9

First half

SP—Kyle Hagerman (Bubacarr Bah), 20:00. SP—Hagerman, 28:00. B—Cole Goff, 34:00. SP—Hagerman (Logan Parrish), 36:00. SP—Hagerman (Andrew Weddle), 38:00.

Second half

SP—Hagerman (Charlie Wagner), 52:00. SP—Sam Kopotic (Wagner), 53:00. SP—Wagner, 60:00. B—Zach Simmons, pk, 78:00. SP—Ben Risseeuw (Garrett Franks), 82:00. SP—Luke Baker, 90:00.

Saves—Addison Hochevar (B) 9, Tanner Scherer (SP) 3, Ryan Traut (SP) 1.

Verona 12, Janesville Parker 0—The Big Eight champions rolled past the Vikings (1-17-0) in a Division 1 regional semifinal.

Game stats were not provided.

Verona will face Oconomowoc in a regional final Saturday.

Division 3

Edgerton 1 (4-2), Adams-Friendship 1—The Crimson Tide won a penalty shootout, 4-2, for their first victory of the season.

Edgerton (1-14-1) will face top-seeded McFarland in a Division 3 regional semifinal Thursday.

Tags

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse