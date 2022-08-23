For Janesville Parker, the season-opening boys soccer game Tuesday night against visiting Milton was the initial chance for first-year coach Rudy Cisneros to see his team play.
For Milton High, it was an opportunity to see where it is at with a key Badger Conference match coming Thursday at home against Waunakee.
The Red Hawks dominated play against the younger and inexperienced Vikings, winning 11-0 in a match that was stopped with 20 minutes left to go because of the mercy rule.
Milton senior Peyton Breitbach led the Red Hawks’ charge with four consecutive goals in the first half. The Red Hawks led 6-0 at halftime.
“You can’t complain about that,” Milton coach Ryan Wagner said. “That was very positive for him.”
Braden Borgering added two goals. Carter Smith, Colten Rauschenberger, Tyler Burckhardt, Noah Girard and Zakery Zimmerman each added a goal for the Red Hawks.
Wagner knows things will be much tougher when the Red Hawks open the Badger Conference season Thursday at home against Waunakee.
“Scoring goals is always fun and gives them confidence going forward,” Wagner said. “It gets the boys going, but now we get right into it with Waunakee.”
For Cisneros, who moved here in February after coaching nearly 30 years in Houston, the outcome was somewhat expected. He was still upbeat after the match.
“I moved here for that challenge,” Cisneros said. “Hats off to Milton. They played hard.
“For us, it’s a learning experience for these young men,” Cisneros said. “They are adjusting to a new system and new style of play.”
The Vikings have eight seniors, one junior and seven sophomores on the roster.
“Right now, I see really good things from our seniors as a whole,” Cisneros said.
Senior center midfielder Daniel Marshall has impressed the new head coach.
“He’s a workhorse,” Cisneros said.
Despite the 11 goals, Cisneros commended the play of sophomore goalkeeper Brennan Lovell.
“He made some excellent saves,” Cisneros said. “I think he made a believer of a lot of the fans that were here.
“Obviously, there were mistakes,” he said. “That can happen to anybody. The key is they learn from these mistakes.”
Craig 1, East Troy 1—Kent Espinoza scored in the 63rd minute off a feed from Yhoel Guerrero-Alfons to give Janesville Craig a tie with East Troy on Tuesday.
“The team showed great resilience to fight back after giving up a goal late in the first half,” said first-year Craig coach Joshua Hammen. “I thought we played well for the first game and had many chances at the end of the game to win it.”
Cougars goalkeeper Finnegan Dillon made four saves.
