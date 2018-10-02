Middleton’s speed up front was too much for the Janesville Craig High boys soccer team Tuesday night.
The host Cardinals scored seven times in the first half en route to a 9-1 Big Eight Conference win.
“The first half, they recognized we were a bit unorganized and were trying to press too high,” Craig coach Garrett McCabe said. “They broke us with through balls, one after another after another.”
Craig (7-7-0, 2-4-0 Big Eight) was far from toothless, recording 11 shots on goal in the loss. Andrew Torres broke the shutout in the 81st minute thanks to an assists from Ivan Pacheco.
“We had lots and lots of chances,” McCabe said. “We created really well.”
Kyle Ballweg and Andrew Lund each scored twice for Middleton (6-6-2, 3-2-1 Big Eight).
The Cougars host third-place Madison West on Thursday.
MIDDLETON 9, JANESVILLE CRAIG 1
Craig 0 1—1
Middleton 7 2—9
First half
M—Kyle Ballweg (Christopher George), 0:34. M—Andrew Lund (Ben Tutewohl), 12:40. M—Lund (Isaac Gueu), 20:22. M—Tutewohl, 27:05. M—Blake Kalscheur, 28:30. M—Ballweg (Ezra Joseph), 37:57. M—Jack Eggert (Joseph), 40:49.
Second half
M—Gregory Pauly (Jack Ohly), 49:27. JC—Andrew Torres (Ivan Pacheco), 80:49. M—Joseph (Ballweg), 88:18.
Saves—Ty Bienema (JC) 10, Ben Scher (M) 5, Nick Hinz (M) 5.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse