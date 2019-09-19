Garrett McCabe felt his team deserved a better fate Thursday night.

Janesville Craig's boys soccer coach saw his team give up a free kick in the first half and a couple goals in the final 12 minutes.

The late goals turned a competitive match into a 4-0 Big Eight Conference loss at the hands of host Sun Prairie.

"The result was not a good depiction of the way the boys played," McCabe said. "It was one of our best games of the year. They had another level of intensity that had us on the same level as Sun Prairie through most of the game."

Jonathan Trilling scored on a penalty kick to give the Cardinals the lead in the 30th minute.

Sun Prairie doubled its lead less than eight minutes into the second half, and the Cardinals tacked on goals in the 79th and 87th minutes to pull away.

"We had an injury, and legs started to wear down and Sun Prairie capitalized," McCabe said. "We have played a ton of games in a short period of time, but now we have time to recover and trail until next Thursday."

Craig is off until then, when it hosts Madison La Follette.

SUN PRAIRIE 4, CRAIG 0

Janesville Craig;0;0--0

Sun Prairie;1;3--4

First Half

SP--Jonathan Trilling (PK), 29:20.

Second Half

SP--Gabe Young, 52:17. SP--Garrett Franks, 78:19. SP--Carson Ziegler, 86:35.

Saves--Ty Bienema (C) 6, Reed Kelly (C) 4, Jacob Franz (SP) 3.